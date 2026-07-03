Alan Jackson’s Independence Day Performance of “America the Beautiful” Will Never Fail To Move Me To Tears

All around the country, people are gearing up for a weekend of parties, celebrations, and fireworks. Marking the 250th birthday of the United States, PBS promoted its A Capitol Fourth special. Looking at the lineup, the night will include performances from Trace Adkins, Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson, and more. While the event will air on July 3, Jackson’s past performance of “America the Beautiful” remains one of the most memorable moments in the concert’s history.

The special moment happened back in 2021. The lineup for that year featured Jennifer Nettles and Mickey Guyton. But nothing remotely compared to when Jackson took the stage. With American flags hanging behind him, Jackson looked out over the crowd before hitting the first note of “America the Beautiful.”

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Although Jackson also entertained the crowd with his hit song “Drive,” it was his performance of “America the Beautiful” that stole the night. Fueled by a love for America, Jackson delivered a performance that seemed simple but was packed with heart and patriotism. And while it happened five years ago, fans continue to travel back in time to relive the special moment.

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Service Members Praise Alan Jackson’s Cover Of “America The Beautiful”

Looking at what fans had to say about Jackson’s cover of “America the Beautiful,” many Americans thanked him for the touching tribute. Not making the performance about himself, the country icon let the lyrics take center stage.

As for the comments, fans wrote:

“Just retired after 33 yrs in the military. Alan thanks for holding our country up and singing with such dignity and honor to the most beautiful nation in the world. Thanks again you brought a tear to this old worn out Soldier.”

“A beautiful version. My husband was a Marine veteran and he would have loved this. Brought me to tears.”

“Absolutely the best. What compassion in his voice. Absolutely love Alan Jackson. Love America. The greatest Nation with love and Freedom.”

“As a veteran, thank you, Alan Jackson, for reminding people of how beautiful America is. You brought patriotic tears to my eyes.”

With Americans and service members praising Jackson’s performance, the singer added his name to a legacy that included Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Willie Nelson, and numerous others.

But no matter how many singers cover the classic, Jackson will always have a place among the top. And with the country legend returning to A Capitol Fourth for America’s 250th birthday celebration, fans will once again have the chance to watch him honor the nation.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)