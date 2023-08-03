5 Albums You Didn’t Know Dave Cobb Produced

Most music fans know Dave Cobb as the creative brain behind influential records like Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller, Jason Isbell‘s Southeastern, and Brandi Carlile‘s By the Way, I Forgive You. Those albums helped elevate Cobb’s status as a must-have producer in the mainstream. Still, the Georgia native has put his sonic stamp on musical projects that stretch far beyond country and Americana.

Since moving from Los Angeles to Nashville in 2011, the 49-year-old talent has earned over a dozen Grammy Awards and served as a producer on more than 60 notable albums. Rock band Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, Canadian singer/songwriter William Prince‘s Stand in the Joy, and Stapleton’s upcoming fifth album Higher are just a few of Cobb’s 2023 projects.

From Slash to Houndmouth, here are five intriguing, lesser-known albums produced by Dave Cobb that you need to hear.

1. 4, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash recruited Cobb to help capture a different sound for his fourth solo album, 4, which was released in 2022 and was recorded in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A. That unique recording environment allowed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member to capture the edgy, high-energy feel at the heart of his live performances.

2. Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, Barry Gibb

The Bee Gee’s Barry Gibb already had Cobb in mind for the role of producer when he first began conceptualizing his 2021 record Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1. The record featured reimagined version of The Bee Gee’s biggest hits, sung by some of country and Americana’s most prominent voices. Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Olivia Newton-John are just a few of the special guests featured on the captivating 12-track LP.

3. Walk the Earth, Europe

Although Cobb is best known for his analog, 1970s-inspired production style, his skills go far beyond swampy acoustic guitar riffs. He’s lent his talents to many hard rock projects over the years, including this 2017 record from Swedish rock outfit Europe. This blistering, electric guitar-driven album, recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, shows off Cobb’s artistic versatility.

4. Little Neon Limelight, Houndmouth

After the breakout success of their 2013 debut album From the Hills Below the City, indie rock outfit Houndmouth teamed up with Cobb to try and expand their sound. The result was their 2015 LP Little Neon Limelight, which featured a near-perfect mix of polished alt-rock and infectious folk songwriting. The project’s lead track, “Sedona,” became a No. 1 hit for the group and still stands as one of their most commercially successful releases.

5. Boneshaker, Airbourne

Established Australian rock group Airborne made the pilgrimage to Cobb’s Nashville studio in hopes of capturing magic on their fifth studio album. Released in 2019, the bold and unpredictable Boneshaker marked a new chapter for the group, becoming a Top 20 hit in Germany, Finland, Switzerland, and their home country.

