Kylie Minogue Reveals Her Top Choice to Portray Her in a Biopic

While promoting her 16th studio album, Tension, Kylie Minogue told E! News that she would love to see Barbie star Margot Robbie play her in a potential biopic of her life. There is no film in the works based on the singer’s life, but Tension will be released on September 22 by Darenote/BMG.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams. She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure,” Minogue told E! In the same interview, Minogue later discussed which artists she would like to collaborate with in the future.

Minogue told E! that she would love to collaborate with Beyoncé and Rihanna. “Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me, so I haven’t had to make that decision,” Minogue said. “But whoever I work with. There’s always something to learn.”

Tension will include “Padam Padam,” which acts as the album’s lead single. “Padam Padam” is a global hit, and caused Minogue to break a record for having a No. 1 song in the U.K. for five consecutive decades.

In addition to Tension, Minogue will begin performing at her own Las Vegas residency starting November 3. In a recent press release, Minogue revealed that the residency is called Voltaire. Tickets for Voltaire go on sale Monday (August 7).

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun,” Minogue said. “It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that. The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night — that’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Minogue also discussed what to expect from Voltaire during an interview with People. “I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon,” she said. “I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with… I like performing in these smaller environments, I think it’s going to be good.”

