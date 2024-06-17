Justin Moore Pauses Country Fest Performance to Breaks Out the National Anthem as Fans Start “USA” Chant

While playing Country Fest in Ohio, Justin Moore paused his regular set to perform an impromptu rendition of the national anthem. The crowd had started a “USA” chant, and Moore obliged. At the time, he was gearing up to play his 2019 song “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and with July Fourth right around the corner, the Ohio country fans were feeling extra patriotic.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We don’t do this often, but sometimes when it’s that strong we decide to do this right here, and I think it’s the only thing that we could do that’s anything close to appropriate,” Moore announced to the crowd after stopping the show. He then took off his hat and launched into an acapella version of the national anthem.

The crowd enthusiastically joined in, creating a patriotic moment between Justin Moore and his Ohio fans. Coincidentally, this all happened on June 14, Flag Day in the U.S., and also the day the United States Army was founded in 1775.

Justin Moore Performs Impromptu National Anthem for Country Music Fans

The outlet Whiskey Riff shared a video of the moment on TikTok, where fans gathered in the comments to share their excitement and love for Justin Moore’s moving performance.

“I was there for it live and it gave me chills,” one fan shared. Another fan wrote, “I see him every year when he comes to the [Northwest], he’s my to [sic] favorite, true patriot, real country. I can say I never heard him do this before, but that what you get at each show is a little different.”

The performance itself was done without accompaniment, with Moore’s band holding their hands over their hearts in respect as he sang. His vocals were smooth and practiced, and it’s clear he’s performed the national anthem many times. Overall, a magically patriotic moment for Justin Moore’s fans who gathered at Ohio’s Country Fest to see him and many others perform.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images