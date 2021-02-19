Charlie Moses Drops Delicate Cover “All I Wanna Do” Ahead of Album

“This year seems like a good time for reimagining things since we’ve all been having to roll with so much,” Charlie Moses tells American Songwriter.

Today, Moses is releasing her version of “All I Wanna Do” ahead of her upcoming album. Moses, a Tuscan-based singer-songwriter, has created her own take on the Beach Boy’s faded pop song, “All I Wanna Do.” Her cover maintains the chillwave essence of the Beach Boy’s track, while also taking it in her own ethereal direction. In an interview with American Songwriter, Moses candidly spoke about her relationship with the iconic song.

“I really do love this song though and am grateful to get to reimagine it. It feels like a love letter and this album as a whole is kind of a big love letter and exploration around all sorts of different kinds of relationships,” Moses says.

“I heard a friend describe it as a breakup album, which I think it can be experienced that way for sure—there are definitely big parts of it that have a lot of longing,” she adds. “For myself, it was like a relational survey album and I think that this song does a really beautiful job synthesizing it—kind of stretching across the highs and lows.”

Moses emphasizes these highs and lows effortlessly with her unassuming vocals and delicate guitar tones. So, with Moses at the helm, “All I Wanna Do” reappears once again to describe the vastness of love. “I think I chose to cover this song because of what it said and the feeling it invoked in me there,” Moses explained.

“I enjoy honing in on someone else’s music in an all-in way where I just get to sit there and pull out the individual parts and get cozy with them. Like, ‘what’s the bass line? I wonder what they were feeling when they came up with it? How will I adopt it?’,.. The Beach Boys are also a favorite of somebody I was in an intimate relationship with for a number of years and this is kind of my little hat tip to that person I care for and think is a wonderful person, so that’s another bit of meaning—it’s sentimental.”

Overall, “All I Wanna Do” turned out to maintain the sentimental diary-esque form that Moses identifies with. Additionally, while she was spending time in the Sonoran Desert, Arizona, Moses sprinkled in a natural flavor.

“The sound is like an ecological lullaby. It starts out with bird calls so it’s these great-tailed grackle songs that I was recording when I was in…. a town in Arizona and I was sitting in this park recording the bird songs onto my phone. So the song starts out like that and then it carries into a chill sweet lullaby song sound…. It’s not necessarily building up to anything. It’s just meant to carry us through it. I guess that’s how I’ll describe the sound. Just sweet and soothing and carrying us through,” Moses concludes.

Check out the video for Charlie Moses’ “All I Wanna Do” below. Moses hopes it “makes people want to get outside,” and “engaged with the places they’re in and the land they’re on.”

Photo Courtesy of Charlie Moses