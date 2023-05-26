Demi Lovato Drops Rock Version of “Cool for the Summer”

Demi Lovato is ready to rock this summer.

The superstar is welcoming in the season with “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)” that gives an edgy update to their eight-year-old pop-rock hit. The new version replaces the pop beat with the sound of thudding drums and a bridge that leads into an intense chorus featuring thrashing guitars and Lovato’s strong vocals as they wail, Take me down into your paradise/Don’t be scared/’Cause I’m your body type/Just something that we wanna try/’Cause you and I, we’re cool for the summer.

The song was originally released as the lead single off Lovato’s 2015 album, Confident, and charted worldwide. It made its way to the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, as well as No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Adult Top 40 and Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

“The trickiest part about this song was trying to not make the song too rock so that it could still go mainstream and not make it too pop to where it’s no longer rock anymore,” Lovato explained at the time of the song’s release to On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

The singer is now fully embracing their rock roots, as they also released a rock version of another hit, “Heart Attack,” in March 2023. “Heart Attack” dropped in 2013 and was also a global smash that hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart. Lovato alluded to a departure from pop music in a 2022 Instagram post where they and members of their team are all dressed in black as the singer flips off the camera. “A funeral for my pop music,” they captioned the photo.

Lovato’s 2022 studio album, Holy Fvck, marked a return to their pop-punk roots, akin to their debut 2008 album, Don’t Forget, and 2009 follow-up, Here We Go Again.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group