Amazon Prime Day is Fast Approaching—Where to Get the Best Deals

Prime Day is just around the corner. This year, Amazon’s Prime Day will take place Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. However, before the big event, there are early prime day sales going on from not only Amazon but other outlets.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. The delivery service drops prices on thousands of items, including Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible. The annual two-day deals event is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only. If you are not a member, a Prime membership is currently $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Or you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take part in the savings.

Fear not, other outlets are competing with Amazon and offering some great deals of their own. Target, Walmart, and more are cutting their prices. Check out some hot deals below, including early Prime Day deals available at Amazon,

Walmart “Deals for Days” Event – (July 10 – 14): Walmart has rolled back their prices where you can find deep discounts.

Best Buy Savings Event: With offers of hot deals on headphones and tech, Best Buy is offering 6 months of Apple Music free with purchase.

Other non-music locations offering deals:

Dell: Up to $500 off. Black Friday in July Deals are live now.

Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals – (July 11 -12): Take an extra 25% off of fresh finds for the year ahead.

JCPenney Cyber Sale – (July 11 – 13): Up to 65% off select items.

This 20-foot guitar cable will plug into any electric instrument, whether electric guitar, bass guitar, or electric mandolin. The length of the cable stands at 20 feet and will allow you to move along the stage with ease. You can save $22 on this cable, which now sells for $14.99.

List Price: $36.99

Deal Price: $14.99

These DJ lights by U ‘King can bring fun to any party. The lights are sound activated so will move with the music, bopping around from five different colors. They can change from red yellow, green, blue, cyan, and shades in between with more than 100 patterns and 300 graphics. The lights also come with DMX control, so if you really know what you’re doing you can set up to where you can create your own light show. Now, they go for $157, which saves you around $30.

List price: $184.89

Deal price: $157.23

Save $40 on this USB Audio Interface. It was $120 and now is $80. This interface will allow you the most flexibility for your home studio. It will allow you to record multiple instruments at the same time, such as having a microphone, guitar, and headphones in all at once. Its XLR cable input allows you to get creative with your recording and live setup. The interface supports software like Ableton Live, ProTools, FL Studio, and Logic Pro.

List price: $119.99

Deal price: $79.99

Bring your musical instruments to the aesthetics of your home with this guitar wall mount. Save 58% off on this pack of two guitar mounts when you order now. They can hold anything from an electric guitar to a mandolin as long as it does not surpass 11 pounds.

List Price: $39.99

Deal Price: $16.99

Maybe you’re on a budget or just getting into guitar? This is a solid choice for you. Amazon is offering 10% off on this Fender Stratocaster. It comes in two different colors brown sunburst and black. Colors aren’t the only thing that comes with this guitar. It also comes with a gig bag, amp, strap, cable, picks, and online lessons—everything you need to get going on your guitar career. The Fender Strat is flexible in a tone that’s great for different types of rock music. Get your beginner Strat now at Amazon.

List Price: $289.99

Deal Price: $259.99

This pedal comes with an affordable listing price and a great deal. The pedal is listed for $43 but with the purchase of this pedal, you can also get a 10% discount on another JOYO Pedal. The reverb pedal comes with three knobs—the decay, mix, and tone knobs—which allow you the best for your adjustment. It also comes with three reverb settings: Studio, Church, and Plate. Jump on this deal now while it lasts.

Amazon is offering 20% off of these JBL headphones. They may be small but they are mighty as they give you the signature JBL bass boost. The battery life on these wireless headphones will make sure you are kept with reliability. They offer 30 hours of playback at one time with six hours in the buds and 24 hours in the case. Get these Amazon Choice headphones now.

List Price: $99.95

Deal Price: $79.95

These prized earbuds are now $30 off. They are great for listening to music while hanging out and on the go. each bud has a five-hour life span but takes 15 minutes to charge. Get the clarity of a Bose speaker in an earbud with these Amazon Choice headphones.

List Price: $179.00

Deal Price: $149.99

Amplify your party with these wireless microphones. They offer 200 feet coverage allowing you to take your singing on the go. These wireless microphones and their receiver are great for karaoke, weddings, Dj gigs, and church. Save nearly $50 when you buy them now.

List Price: $139.99

Deal Price: $93.49

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

AirPods took the world by storm in 2016. Since then, it seems like everyone wears Apple’s AirPods. Save $20 plus get six free months of Apple Music when you purchase these earbuds. The AirPods Pro is one of the most affordable and best earbuds out there. It has great sound quality along with a noise cancellation feature.

If you are looking for a solid earbud for an affordable price then this is the one for you. You can get these refurbished AirPod 3rd Generation for $70+ off the original price. The sound quality is just as good as the pro version just without the noise-canceling setting.

This five-star-rated speaker packs a punch. It’s known for its sound quality, portability, and price. But, its price just got better. Save $20 on one of the most purchased JBL speakers ever. With its lithium-ion battery, the speaker will last 12 hours, which means it won’t die on you too much.

Though not as loud as the Charge 5, for its size the GO3 can go. This mini speaker is great for the run and activities like hikes. It is known for its sound quality and portability like the Charge 5 but is more mobile. This speaker once was $50 and now is $30. Get it while the sale lasts.

If you and your friends are hanging out in your living room and you want some music, this soundbar is a great option. Hook this bar up to your TV to get the max use out of it, or use Bluetooth directly from your phone. The soundbar has four built-in tweeters and woofers that will certify great sound quality while keeping it at a loud volume. Save $200 on it now.

This soundbar gives you both affordability and quality sound. While plugging up to your TV or phone via Bluetooth, it comes with a wireless subwoofer. You can save $160 on this set.

If you are looking to upgrade your outdoor sound at home and are willing to invest, this is for you. This Sonos speaker will go around your home and can connect with Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and YoutTube. It connects wirelessly through Apple AirPlay. This home-theatre-like setup is now $1,000 off.

This pair of satellite speakers are great for your TV, stereo setup, and entertaining guests. It is known for its sound quality and Dolby Atmos setup. Save $30 on this pair of speakers.

Not an Apple fan? No problem. Save $20 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro. These wireless earbuds are Samsung’s counterpart to Apple’s AirPods. These earbuds come in four different colors and have a noise-canceling feature.

If you don’t like earbuds and prefer the over-the-ear look then you can’t go wrong with these headphones. Beats by Dr. Dre are reliable come in three different colors and have great sound quality. Its plushy ear coverings will make it feel like you are surrounded by the music. Save $50 and get 6 months of free Apple Music when you purchase the Beats Solo³.

