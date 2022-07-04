The Hottest Fourth of July Sales on Amazon Right Now

If you’re gearing up to host a pool party, a family barbecue, or even an intimate gathering this summer, we’ve got the inside scoop on some hot deals from Amazon. Only days before Prime Day sales hit (July 12-13), Amazon is dropping prices and offering big sales for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. We scoured the offers they have laid out and came up with the 10 hottest music lover deals for July 4. So check out the list and if you see what you like (or need) click the link and get it delivered right to your home.

We’re all pretty familiar with an echo dot. It’s that voice-controlled smart speaker that allows you to stream your favorite songs and answers all your questions. The 3rd generation boasts a better speaker quality and allows you to pair with a 2nd echo dot for surround sound. At the low cost of $29.99, this smart speaker is a smart deal.

List Price: $39.99

25% price drop

NOW: $29.99

For the old-school music lover. With this 8-in-1 entertainment center, you can break out your vinyl collection and throw it back to the good ole days of hearing the needle slide across a record. However, for those who don’t want to go that far back, there are modern accommodations such as a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and more. Every music aficionado needs this all-in-one multimedia center.

List Price: $199.99

35% price drop

NOW: $130.40

A hot item, the Apple Airpods Pro is getting a cut in price. Normally $249, Amazon has cut the price by 20% for this fourth of July holiday. The upgraded headphones, a step up from 3rd generations Airpods, are coming in under $200. The biggest change is the Active Noise Cancellation function that blocks outside noise and the transparency mode that allows you to hear what’s going on around you while listening to music. With the Airpods Pro, you get the best of both worlds.

List Price: $249.00

20% price drop

NOW: $199.98

Music, music, music! This July 4, Amazon is offering four free months of Amazon music. If you are new to Amazon music this deal is for you. Sign up and get four months free. For four months you get on-demand music, unlimited access to any song, and access to your favorite podcasts. After your trial period ends, the cost is $8.99/mo. A bargain at any rate.

NOW: Sign up and get four free months of music followed by $8.99/ mo.

These wireless Bluetooth headphones will give you up to 40 hours of battery life. The adjustable fit makes it great for everyday use. So when on a plane, at the office, or even at home, throw on these Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones and get lost in your favorite movie, song, or podcast.

List Price: $199.95

21% price drop

NOW: $158.52

This easy-to-play thumb piano is great for kids and beginners to learn to play. It comes complete with a tune hammer, instruction book, stickers, flannelette bag, and cleaning fabric. In addition, when you order this item, you will receive tips to play a song easily in 5 minutes.

List Price: $42.99

37% price drop

NOW: $26.99

This Fender full-sized steel-string acoustic could be yours for an affordable price. With a lindenwood top and mahogany back and sides, this guitar features an easy-to-play scalloped “X”-bracing, mahogany neck, and a durable dark-stained maple fingerboard. In addition to the guitar, you get a gig bag, tuner, strap, strings, picks, string winder, Fender Play, and Austin Bazaar Instructional DVD.

List Price: $229.99

22% price drop

NOW: $179.99

These electronic practice drum pads are the perfect gift for that aspiring drummer in your life. Easy for kids and beginners to learn how to play without all the loud noise. The practice pads come with a headphone jack, built-in speaker, battery, foot pedals, and drum sticks. The foldable pads make it easy to transport the set anywhere in the house or if you want to send your little drummer outdoors.

List price $89.99

49% price drop

NOW: $45.99

When the sound from your phone just isn’t powerful enough, check out this JBL FLIP 5 portable Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere. The durable speaker is great for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Feel free to choose the color of your choice, the JBL speaker comes in red, blue, camo, teal, green, gray, and many more! The waterproof speaker (good for hanging out by the pool) gives you 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

List price: $129.95

23% off

NOW: $99.95

For all you podcasters or recording enthusiasts out there, this Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone could be just what you need. With $50 off the listing price, now is the time to check it out. The Shure mic has Dual USB; XLR output allowing for both digital or analog recording and the close mic applications make is perfect for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more.

List price: $249.00

NOW: $219.00