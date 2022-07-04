The Best July 4 Deals on Headphones Right Now

Sometimes, the best way to let the sounds of your favorite album or playlist wash over you is to put on a pair of headphones. By simply turning on some headphones, you can hear the sounds of The Beatles at their peak or feel like you are standing side stage at a Carrie Underwood concert. There is a catch though—the quality of your headphones can dictate just how intimately you hear each song unfold. Additionally, good headphones can be the piece of equipment you need to make a recording session proceed without a hitch.

So, never fear, in honor of the Fourth of July, we’ve curated a list of our favorite headphones. Read below for some of the best Fourth of July deals on headphones.

Original Price: $89

New Price: $77.77

(13% price drop)

These headphones from Reverb have all the comfort required for studio sessions as well as an easily collapsible design for quick storage. They’re truly the best of both worlds.

Original Price: $70

New Price: $50

(29% price drop)

The Sennheiser headphones have a top-notch noise-canceling feature and will certainly take your production game up several levels. Check them out HERE, and don’t fear, they’re a safe bet any day (but they’re on sale now!).

Original Price$249.99

New Price$99.99

($150 price drop)

Alright, folks, these headphones have a truly unique feature—the earcups on these Reverb headphones are actually shaped like ears. Just imagine headphones that fit your ears the way your shoes fit your feet. What could be better than a precise seal of sound?

Original Price: $419.99

New Price: $349.99

Instant Savings: $70.00

These Boss headphones are no joke. They have five customizable amp combinations and over 30 tweakable effects that will allow you to take complete control over your sound. Check them out HERE.

Original Price: $269.99

New Price: $129.99

Instant Savings: $140.00

The Ashdown Bluetooth Headphones are just cool. These headphones boast 16 hours of continuous Bluetooth playtime and let you answer phone calls with the quick tap of a button.

Original Price: $229.00

New Price: $139.00

Instant Savings: $90.00

These cushy headphones are perfect for any editing, mixing, and/or critical listening that you may need. Built to endure the long studio sessions, these AKG K553 MKII closed-back headphones will go the distance. Just like you will.

Original Price: $349.95

New Price: $211.49

(Price change: -40%)

Now, these are classic. These Beats headphones have a built-in microphone and are easily compatible with your smartphone. Best used for casual listening, traveling, or getting in the zone—these headphones are sleek and functional.

Original Price: $249.99

New Price: $126.90

(Price Drop: -49%)

Check out these Philips headphones—they have memory foam ear-cups and a headband you didn’t know you needed. Pursue these headphones HERE.

Original Price: $349.00

New Price: $257.80

(Price Drop: -26%)

These easy-to-use Bose headphones are tech-savvy in their own right. They can quickly be Alexa-enabled for voice access to music or information. They can also have a Bluetooth function and have access to personalized settings through the Bose connect app.

Photo Credit: Gettyimages.com