**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering up a Second Prime Day in October (The original Prime Day was July 12-13). On October 11 and 12 the mega-outlet will be offering deep discounts on products exclusively for Prime members.

We’re taking a look at early Black Friday deals for music lovers that are available now. Check them out below and save a few bucks.

Amazon Headphone Prime Day Deals:

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Bose Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Other outlets having big sales during Amazon October Prime Days:

Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales:

Walmart Prime Day sales :

Guitar Center Prime Day Sales:

Sweetwater Prime Day Sales:

For the music lover in you:

Don’t forget to stream your favorite music for free at Amazon Music Unlimited

Get a four-month free trial of this Amazon streaming service

Amazon Music Unlimited has all your favorite tunes in one place. Prime and non-Prime members can sign up for Amazon’s music streaming service for four months free (then $8.99 a month with a Prime membership and $9.99 a month without a Prime membership).



**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission