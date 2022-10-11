**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering up a Second Prime Day in October (The original Prime Day was July 12-13). On October 11 and 12 the mega-outlet will be offering deep discounts on products exclusively for Prime members.
We’re taking a look at early Black Friday deals for music lovers that are available now. Check them out below and save a few bucks.
Amazon Headphone Prime Day Deals:
1. JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound – Blue
2. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 – White
3. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green
4. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones – Black
5. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer, Black
Bose Amazon Prime Day Deals:
1. Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II – Black
2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black (Renewed)
3. Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectangular, Black
4. Bose Wave Music System IV – Espresso Black
5. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, Triple Black (Renewed)
Other outlets having big sales during Amazon October Prime Days:
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales:
Walmart Prime Day sales :
Guitar Center Prime Day Sales:
Sweetwater Prime Day Sales:
For the music lover in you:
Don’t forget to stream your favorite music for free at Amazon Music Unlimited
Get a four-month free trial of this Amazon streaming service
Amazon Music Unlimited has all your favorite tunes in one place. Prime and non-Prime members can sign up for Amazon’s music streaming service for four months free (then $8.99 a month with a Prime membership and $9.99 a month without a Prime membership).
**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission