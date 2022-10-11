Amazon’s October Prime Early Access Sale — Where to Get the Best Deals

Screenshot

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering up a Second Prime Day in October (The original Prime Day was July 12-13). On October 11 and 12 the mega-outlet will be offering deep discounts on products exclusively for Prime members.

We’re taking a look at early Black Friday deals for music lovers that are available now. Check them out below and save a few bucks.

Amazon Headphone Prime Day Deals:

1. JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound – Blue

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

2. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 – White

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

3. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

4. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones – Black

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

5. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer, Black

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

Bose Amazon Prime Day Deals:

1. Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II – Black

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black (Renewed)

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

3. Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectangular, Black

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

4. Bose Wave Music System IV – Espresso Black

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

5. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, Triple Black (Renewed)

Screenshot
Buy at Amazon

Other outlets having big sales during Amazon October Prime Days:

Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales:

Shop Best Buy Deals

Walmart Prime Day sales :

Shop Walmart Deals

Guitar Center Prime Day Sales:

Shop Guitar Center Deals

Sweetwater Prime Day Sales:

Shop Sweetwater Deals

For the music lover in you:

Don’t forget to stream your favorite music for free at Amazon Music Unlimited

Get a four-month free trial of this Amazon streaming service

Amazon Music Unlimited has all your favorite tunes in one place. Prime and non-Prime members can sign up for Amazon’s music streaming service for four months free (then $8.99 a month with a Prime membership and $9.99 a month without a Prime membership).

Sign up for Amazon Music

