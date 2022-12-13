‘American Idol’ Stars Clay Aiken, and Ruben Studdard Announce 2023 Joint Tour

American Idol season 2 stars, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, are hitting the road together next year.

On Monday (Dec. 12), the once competitors-turned-friends announced a joint tour across North America in celebration of the 20th year since their debuts on the singing competition show. Kicking off in April 2023, the Ruben & Clay tour will see the pair crisscross the United States and Canada for a 24-show stint this next spring. See a full list of dates, below.

The two sat down with the hosts of The View to detail their upcoming trek. “We’re starting out this spring,” Aiken said. “And we’re going to be celebrating the last 20 years since we did Idol and the music we’ve gotten to make and the friendships we made along the way.”

Going head-to-head in 2003 only cemented an everlasting friendship between the two vocalists. Aiken shared a touching post on social media about how they met twenty years ago, writing, “We don’t get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives. I’ve got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003.”

Get a sense of their connection in their performance of “This Christmas” on The View‘s 12 Days of Holidays series.

Apr. 12 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Apr. 14 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Theatre

Apr. 16 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Apr. 17 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Apr. 18 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

Apr. 20 – Long Island, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Apr. 22 – New York, NY @ Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Apr. 24 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre

Apr. 26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr. 27 – Jim Thorpe PA @ Penn’s Peak

Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ ExCITe Center

Apr. 29 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Apr. 30 – Columbia, SC @ Newberrry Opera House

May 2 – Columbus, OH @ The Midland Theatre

May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

May 5 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

May 6 – Atlanta, GA

May 7 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 10 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

May 11 – Indianapolis, IN @The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

May 12 – Chicago, IL @ Genesee Theatre

May 13 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

May 14 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

May 16 – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

