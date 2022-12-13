‘American Idol’ Stars Clay Aiken, and Ruben Studdard Announce 2023 Joint Tour

American Idol season 2 stars, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, are hitting the road together next year.
On Monday (Dec. 12), the once competitors-turned-friends announced a joint tour across North America in celebration of the 20th year since their debuts on the singing competition show. Kicking off in April 2023, the Ruben & Clay tour will see the pair crisscross the United States and Canada for a 24-show stint this next spring. See a full list of dates, below.
The two sat down with the hosts of The View to detail their upcoming trek. “We’re starting out this spring,” Aiken said. “And we’re going to be celebrating the last 20 years since we did Idol and the music we’ve gotten to make and the friendships we made along the way.”
Going head-to-head in 2003 only cemented an everlasting friendship between the two vocalists. Aiken shared a touching post on social media about how they met twenty years ago, writing, “We don’t get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives. I’ve got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003.”
Get a sense of their connection in their performance of “This Christmas” on The View‘s 12 Days of Holidays series.
2023 Ruben & Clay Tour Dates
Apr. 12 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Apr. 14 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Theatre
Apr. 16 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Apr. 17 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Apr. 18 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Apr. 20 – Long Island, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Apr. 22 – New York, NY @ Lehman Center for the Performing Arts
Apr. 24 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre
Apr. 26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Apr. 27 – Jim Thorpe PA @ Penn’s Peak
Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ ExCITe Center
Apr. 29 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Apr. 30 – Columbia, SC @ Newberrry Opera House
May 2 – Columbus, OH @ The Midland Theatre
May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
May 5 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
May 6 – Atlanta, GA
May 7 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 10 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
May 11 – Indianapolis, IN @The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
May 12 – Chicago, IL @ Genesee Theatre
May 13 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
May 14 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
May 16 – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images