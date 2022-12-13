Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song: “Here Some Scraps Since Yall Starving”

Cardi B shared a seven-second snippet of a new song yesterday (Dec. 12) as an early Christmas present for her fans. The rapper said the sneak peek was an effort to satiate her “starving fans” who are waiting for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

“HERE some scraps since yall STARVING,” Cardi wrote in a tweet with the clip attached. In the clip you can hear the lines, They be watchin’ every time that I post (that I post)/ Posted nothin’, always gotta do the most/ B—-es sound like you broke.

Apparently, the short demo is all we will ever hear of this track as a fan replied to the Tweet by asking, “I just fell to me knees in the kitchen … WHY WAS THIS SCRAPPED,” to which Cardi replied, “I just don’t love it.”

HERE some scraps since yall STARVING 😫😂😂😫😂😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nBMjBSg4f0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

Cardi gave an update on her impending album earlier this month on The Breakfast Club podcast saying, “I have no choice, I have to put it out. I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

She further revealed that even though the album is still “missing something,” it will arrive in 2023.

Cardi recently performed at Miami Beach’s Art Basel event. The rapper received some criticism (mainly a Tweet that read, “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard”) that she quickly quieted. “I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” the rapper tweeted. “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”

Cardi’s latest release was a collaborative single with GloRilla titled “Tomorrow 2.” The duo gave an amped-up performance of the track at the 2022 American Music Awards.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)