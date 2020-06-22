Songcraft Podcast

Soman Chainani and Cave Twins Tell Stories of Monsters on ‘SongWriter’
Author of the bestselling School for Good and Evil series (which is currently being made into a major movie by Warner Bros), Soman Chainani, reads
Songcraft is the bi-weekly show that brings you in-depth conversations with the creators of great songs – from the ones you know and love, to the ones you should know.
Songcraft is the bi-weekly show that brings you in-depth conversations with the creators of great songs – from the ones you know and love, to the ones you should know.
Author of the bestselling School for Good and Evil series (which is currently being made into a major movie by Warner Bros), Soman Chainani, reads
The She Rocks Podcast presents conversations with extraordinary women from all walks of the music industry, from top-tier performers to behind-the-scenes heroes.
The platinum-selling entertainer and hit songwriter Jamie O’Neal became a household name with her back-to-back No. 1 singles, “There Is No Arizona” and “When I