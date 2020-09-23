Third Day’s Acclaimed Front Man Mac Powell Speaks with ‘Songcraft’

In this episode of Songcraft, Mac Powell joins hosts Scott B. Bomar and Paul Duncan. Powell is best known as the lead singer of the contemporary Christian band Third Day, which sold more than 12 million albums in the US, earned two dozen Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and won four of the eleven Grammy awards for which they were nominated. Powell was a writer on most of Third Day’s singles, nearly 20 of which hit #1 on Billboard’s Christian charts. These include “Nothing At All,” which was also a Top 40 hit on the rock charts; “Alien,” “Sky Falls Down,” “40 Days” and the gold-certified single “Cry Out to Jesus” — all of which won Dove Awards for rock song of the year. Additional Third Day songs in his catalog include the church standard “Your Love Oh Lord,” “Sing a Song,” “Mountain of God,” “Revelation,” “Born Again,” I Need a Miracle, the gold-certified “Soul on Fire” and “Call My Name,” which was subsequently covered by Keith Urban.

In addition to his work with Third Day, Powell has released four albums, either solo or with his group Mac Powell and the Family Reunion. He is an inductee into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame alongside fellow Songcraft guests including Mac Davis, Bill Anderson, William Bell and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls. Listen to Third Day’s “Cry Out To Jesus” below and find out more about Songcraft here.

Songcraft features in-depth career-spanning interviews with songwriters of various genres and eras. Nashville natives and long-time Los Angeles residents Scott B. Bomar and Paul Duncan launched the show in 2015 as a forum for everyone from casual music fans to fellow creative types to hear songwriters in conversation about their influences, the stories behind their songs and how they’ve honed their craft. Songcraft was the first podcast of its kind to launch in the US.