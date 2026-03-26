American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp to Return to Nashville in July

Between the Lines is gearing up for another incredible session. Ahead of American Songwriter’s first-ever camp at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, another session at the same venue has been announced.

Set to be held July 24 to 27, American Songwriter’s signature songwriting camp will offer a premium, immersive experience focused on collaboration, creativity, and community for intermediate to advanced songwriters.

During the session, a curated group of songwriters will gather for expanded, in-depth co-writing sessions. They’ll also receive mentorship and have conversations with industry professionals.

The camp emphasizes more time to write, refine, and develop new material while building meaningful creative connections.

Attendees will walk away from the camp with up to four fully written, demo-ready songs, real co-writing experience, and immediate, actionable feedback from working songwriters and producers.

They’ll also receive more than $2,000 in studio, performance, and hospitality benefits from the Hutton Hotel.

Between the Lines is perfect for people who already write songs and want to level up fast, those who want real industry feedback from proven pros, and creatives with an eye on collaboration and relationship-building in Nashville.

Meet the Mentors for American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp

The camp hosts an immersive, hands-on songwriting weekend led by No. 1 hit songwriters, producers, and acclaimed industry professionals.

This time around, attendees will get the chance to learn from Sam Hollander, Dasha, Tushar Apte, and Stephanie Davenport.

Hollander has had multi-platinum success writing and producing for the likes of Def Leppard, blink-182, Weezer, Katy Perry, Carole King. and Ringo Starr. To date, he has achieved 23 US Top 40 Hits, as well as 11 No. 1s, 11 top fives, and 92 Top 10 chart positions globally.

Dasha, meanwhile, broke out in 2023 with her song, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’).” Since then, she’s played at Stagecoach and CMA Fest, gone on sold-out tours, and worked with artists including Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown. She’s due to release her sophomore album later this year.

As for Apte, the Australian writer/producer/composer has had successful releases with artists including Blackpink, BTS, Noah Cyrus, and Benson Boone. His records have amassed over two billion streams.

Tushar is also a film and TV composer, having composed on shows such as Zooey’s Incredible Playlist, The Bobby Brown Story, and Jr. Jams.

Lastly, Davenport, who’s Senior Director of A&R at Warner Music Nashville, is a lifelong lover of country music. Davenport, a WME alum, currently scouts talent and solicits songs for artists including Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Kenny Chesney. She also oversees projects for the likes of Ian Munsick, Randall King, Jessie James Decker, and more.

How to Attend American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp

If that sounds like you, it’s easy to apply. Those interested in attending must complete all required questions and submit three original songs they have written or co-written. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of experienced songwriting professionals.

Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status shortly after submitting their application. Accepted applicants will receive a direct link to secure their camp seat through registration and payment.

Three packages are available for campers. The Diamond tier includes private lodging, meals, full access to camp activities, and 1:1 mentorship for $3,499. Those who prefer a shared lodging experience can opt for the Platinum tier package for $2,999. If lodging isn’t needed, attendees can purchase the Gold tier package for $2,499.

Travel expenses are not included in any package. Payment plans are available.