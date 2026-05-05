American Songwriter’s VIP Promotion Winner Summer Brennan Reflects on SXSW Trip and Performance

Summer Brennan just had a SXSW experience she’ll never forget.

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For the fourth year in a row, American Songwriter partnered with Artist For Artist for its annual VIP Promotion, sending one lucky winner from our contests to Austin, Texas, to get the full VIP treatment across SXSW Music Week.

“I entered the American Songwriters VIP Experience Promotion because I have always been a fan of SXSW and the diverse creative spheres it showcases,” Brennan told American Songwriter. “I was eager to seize the opportunity to be part of it and immerse myself in its world of music and film.”

Brennan won the contest for her song, “Existential,” which she wrote after she had “a deep conversation with someone.”

“It was so vulnerable that it was like we were in this romantic trance without having anything physical occur, just conversation,” Brennan said. “I was so captivated by the power this person and our moment had over me, I felt like I was studying it on an existential level. “

As part of her prize, Brennan got to perform at Austin’s Inn Cahoots during the festival.

“My experience at the festival was amazing! I loved visiting all the different stages, networking, and, of course, playing Inn Cahoots!” Brennan said. “Playing in Inn Cahoots was a blast, the venue was vibrant, the crowd was ready, and it was on Saint Patrick’s Day, so we also had the luck of the Irish on our side!”

Read on to learn more about Brennan.

Summer Brennan Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I have been songwriting since I was 13. Music has always been a part of my life, but I really got into songwriting in 2019, right before the pandemic, and then dove into the craft during lockdown. I remember songwriting being such an outlet for me when I did not know where to put my thoughts. In fostering this craft, songwriting has become such a therapeutic process for me. It can sometimes reveal true feelings about myself or an experience I was too timid to express in conversation.

WHAT HAS WINNING MEANT TO YOU?

Winning this competition has meant so much to me. It gave me an amazing opportunity to showcase my music and network. It has reinforced to me that I have reached people with my writing, and that, above all, means the world.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

My biggest inspirations are Holly Humberstone and Taylor Swift. They are both so bare and simple in their lyricism that the point is that it feels like a conversation. I think that songs that feel like real dialogue are the most powerful.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

This year, I am planning to roll out another EP!! I have already released two songs off of the new work, “Existential” and “Wait,” but there are two more. Keep an eye out for a new song on May 22nd!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest career dream is to be performing on an arena tour and have thousands of people sing my lyrics back to me.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

I would tell them that it is an amazing opportunity and that this competition is one of the best ways to put yourself out there. The American Songwriter contest, in particular, has been around for decades and holds a prestige that others don’t. It is an honor to be recognized by the magazine. I would also say that when participating in competitions like this, it is in one’s best interest not to compare oneself to others, because in the end, we are all on different creative journeys.

Photos courtesy of Artist For Artist®



