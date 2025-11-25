A Q&A With the Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion Winner, Josh Parolin

“Red, Yellow and You”

Written by Josh Parolin

Interview by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Josh Parolin is the American Songwriter 2025 Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion winner for his song “Red, Yellow and You.” American Songwriter caught up with Josh to get the story behind the lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

I started writing poetry and songs in high school, which was about twenty years ago. Writing has always been a creative outlet for me. I am drawn mostly to country music because it lends itself to evoking emotion through imagery.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Autumn Leaves Promotion?

I wrote “Red, Yellow and You” earlier this year. When I saw the promotion, I thought, “I have the perfect song for this.” I am grateful for the recognition.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Red, Yellow and You”?

Where I live in East Nashville, I have a beautiful view of the trees that line our street. I love the idea of how the seasons of the year overlap with the seasons of life and love. “Red, Yellow and You” tells a story of love and loss through the imagery of fall, always offering a reminder when the season returns.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

I am all over the place. As an ocean sailor born in the country and drawn to the islands, I have always had the words of Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney nearby. Beyond that, I am influenced by Don Schlitz, Kip Moore, Brett James, Pat Green and Dean Dillon, all for different reasons, with each having written songs that made an impact on my life.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

I am always writing, releasing and open to collaboration. These days I write for expression and welcome anyone who wants to take my words, collaborate on them and turn them into something greater. Feel free to reach out. You can explore the music I continue to release at my project website, Saddlebyte: https://www.saddlebyte.com

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

As someone who once thought I had nothing worth sharing, I can say this: your words are good enough. Stop doubting them and share them with the world.

Read the winning lyrics to “Red, Yellow and You” below:

First cold snap, sky turned clear

Leaves turned quick, you disappeared

One last look, then you drove away

Didn’t say much, that said everything

I stood there, hands in my coat

Tryin’ to hold on, knowin’ you won’t

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

You changed fast, and I fell too

Didn’t even fight that cold wind blowin’

You were gone before I saw it comin’

Red, yellow, and you

Your jacket’s still hangin’ in my backseat

Smells like smoke and that fall creek

I drive past the spot where you said goodbye

Leaves were fallin’, so was I

Thought I’d bounce back like I used to do

But the cold rolled in and so did the truth

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

You changed fast, and I fell too

Didn’t even fight that cold wind blowin’

You were gone before I saw it comin’

Red, yellow, and you

Every fall brings it back again

Same cold wind, same where and when

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

I’ve moved on, but I still miss you

Some things fade and some keep showin’

You still show up when the cold sets in, and

Some nights still feel

Like red, yellow, and you

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST