A Q&A With the Home Sweet Home Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, Josh Howerton

“Miss Missouri”

Written by Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools

Interview by American Songwriter

Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools are the American Songwriter Home Sweet Home Lyric Contest Promotion winner for their song “Miss Missouri.” American Songwriter caught up with them to get the story behind their lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

Josh: “I started writing 7 years ago. A friend of mine forced me into a writing session and it completely changed my life. I’ve been a singer my entire life but once I wrote my first song, I felt like everything made sense. Writing is now my favorite thing to do.”

AJ: “I have been writing songs since 2011, but more seriously since 2018. Most of my songwriting has been in Pop, Country and Worship. I’ve always loved co-writing because it’s a great way to connect with people and fast-track learning about them.”

Josiah: “I started writing music in high school, chasing the sounds of the artists I loved. It turned into something much bigger: a lifelong obsession. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of creating alongside people who constantly push me to level up and refine my voice in sound and story.”

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Home Sweet Home Promotion?

Josh: The song was written this fall before I even knew about the Home Sweet Home Promotion. When I saw an ad for it on social media, I knew I had to enter. I believe this song brings out a sense of nostalgia no matter where you grew up, and it just felt too perfect not to share.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Miss Missouri”?

Josh: I grew up in a town of about 200 people in Missouri. I don’t live there anymore, but I miss it a ton. One day, feeling homesick, I called my parents and told my mom I missed home. She said, “Well, home misses you.” I was on my way to a writing session with AJ and Josiah when she said it and that’s when the song was born.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Josh: James Taylor, John Denver, Shane McAnally, Jon Bellion, Ryan Tedder, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Schmit, Emily Wiseband, Josh Kerr, Sasha Sloan, Ruston Kelly, and many, many more.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Josh: I am going to release this song, actually. Miss Missouri will be out in late December or early January! I’m so excited for this to be in the world.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Josh: More than anything, I’d encourage them to keep writing. I’d tell them to keep entering, too, but you can’t enter unless you keep writing. Your next gem is right around the corner! Believe in yourself and take a chance on yourself.



Read’s the winning lyrics to “Miss Missouri” below:

V1

Thought I saw it the other day

Broken taillight on the interstate

Swore it could’ve been pop’s ol’ Chevrolet

Denver on the radio

Singin’ country road take me home

Most days I hope they do

C

I thought that you were just a part of growin’ up

I thought that movin’ on would be enough

I keep on seein’ signs

When I read between the lines

Seems like it ain’t just me

I knew I’d miss Missouri

But maybe Missouri’s missin’ me

V2

Thought I heard it the other week

An old hymn’s familiar melody

Put me right back in that pew

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound

Of a tin roof when the rain’s coming down

And I’m right back there with you

C

I thought that you were just a part of growin’ up

I thought that movin’ on would be enough

I keep on seein’ signs

When I read between the lines

Seems like it ain’t just me

I knew I’d miss Missouri

But turns out Missouri’s missin’ me

B

Knowin’ its stars like the back of my hand

Drivin’ its roads made me who I am

Didn’t know what I’d be missin’ when I left

C

I thought that you were just a part of growin’ up

I thought that movin’ on would be enough

I keep on seein’ signs

When I read between the lines

I know it ain’t just me

I’ll always miss Missouri

But thank God Missouri’s missin’ me

