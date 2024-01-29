Live Blog ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ — Semi-Finals Begin (January 29, 2024)

Tonight is shaping up to be a big night for America’s Got Talent fans and AGT: Fantasy League contestants. The Qualifiers are in the rear-view mirror and the Semi-Finals are kicking off. Keep up to date with the best moments and reactions from Monday’s airing below.

Videos by American Songwriter

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's Semi-Finals Time for AGT: Fantasy League — Here's How to Watch

Full Lst of AGT: Fantasy League Performers & Teams