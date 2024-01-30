Grammys 2024: All the Records that Could Be Broken By This Year’s Winners

The Grammy Awards are airing on Sunday, February 4 at 8:00 pm on CBS and Paramount+, and the nominees are some of the biggest names in music right now. The winners are bound to achieve some sought-after goals and set precedents, so here’s a list of the high-profile records that could possibly be broken by this year’s Grammy winners, with data via VegasInsider.com.

Videos by American Songwriter

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish is geared up to be one of the only artists with three Record of the Year (ROTY) awards if she wins with “What Was I Made For?,” joining Paul Simon and Bruno Mars. However, she would be the only solo artist to win three ROTY awards, since Paul Simon won as part of Simon & Garfunkel and Bruno Mars as part of Silk Sonic. She would additionally be the only female artist to win three of the coveted awards.

If Jack Antonoff wins Record of the Year for his role as producer on Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero,” he would achieve the rare yet sought-after goal of receiving all four major awards at the Grammys. Antonoff won Best New Artist and Song of the Year with the band Fun., as well as two Album of the Year awards for producing Swift’s albums 1989 and folklore.

Additionally, if boygenius wins with “Not Strong Enough,” they would become the second all-female group to win Record of the Year. The first was The Chicks with “Not Ready to Make Nice” in 2007.

[RELATED: 2024 Grammy Nominations Revealed]

Song of the Year

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” has been nominated for three awards this year—Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year among them—but if she wins Song of the Year it would be her very first; she has been named the most nominated songwriter without a win in the Song of the Year category.

There are only 12 songwriters who have won Song of the Year twice, and either Jack Antonoff or Billie Eilish and Finneas have a chance to join them. Antonoff has double the chance to win, as he’s nominated as a producer on Lana Del Rey’s “A&W” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift is currently tied with Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder with three Album of the Year awards when she won for Fearless, 1989, and folklore. If she wins this year for Midnights, she’ll break that tie and become the artist with the most Album of the Year trophies.

With the record, boygenius could be the second all-female act to win Album of the Year. Again, The Chicks won this coveted award in 2007 with Taking the Long Way.

Jon Batiste is set to break records with his album World Music Radio. If he wins, he’ll first join six other artists who have won Album of the Year more than once. Then, he’ll join Adele and Stevie Wonder as the only artists to win the award for two consecutive albums, as he won last year for his album We Are.

Additionally, Lana Del Rey’s album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard? could break the record for the longest album title to win Album of the Year.

[RELATED: A Look at the Best New Artist Grammy Nominees]

Best New Artist

If The War and Treaty win this category, they’ll be the first husband and wife duo to take home the coveted award. Even though they’ve been in the business for more than 10 years, they’ve gained much deserved popularity thanks to frequent collaborations with Zach Bryan and Chris Stapleton, as well as their signature style and honest songwriting.

Featured Images by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images