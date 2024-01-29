Is “AGT: Fantasy League” New Tonight, January 29, 2024?

It’s Monday, so many fans are wondering if there will be a new episode of AGT: Fantasy League tonight. The competition is already heating up on the show with all of the judges building strong teams to compete for the big win. Viewers everywhere are waiting impatiently to see what will happen next.

A new episode of AGT: Fantasy League will air tonight. The show starts at 8/7c on NBC. Those who don’t have cable or broadcast TV can still watch on a number of streaming services. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV subscriptions all offer access to NBC programming. Additionally, Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch the stream tonight’s new episode live. Other Peacock subscribers can also watch the new episode. However, they’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning.

What to Expect from Tonight’s New Episode of AGT: Fantasy League

Tonight is going to be a big night for AGT: Fantasy League. The Qualifiers are over and it’s time to step things up. Tonight is the first night of the Semi-Finals. Viewers will see performances from multiple members of each team. Below is a full list of performers and the teams they represent.

Vardanyan Brothers—Team Mel B

Kristy Sellars—Team Howie

Ghetto Kids—Team Mel B

Preacher Lawson—Team Howie

Pack Drumline—Team Simon

Kodi Lee—Team Simon

Loren Allred—Team Simon

Aiden Bryant—Team Heidi

Anna DeGuzman—Team Howie

Enkg-Erdene—Team Heidi

Team Simon and Team Howie are each going into tonight’s Semi-Final competition with three contenders. Team Mel B and Team Heidi enter the round with two performers each. However, the competition remains well-matched. For instance, Enkh-Erdene makes up half of Team Heidi. His spot-of Garth Brooks cover in the Qualifiers blew judges and viewers alike away. In short, anyone could still win AGT: Fantasy League.

Fans of The Voice will be familiar with the mechanics of AGT: Fantasy League. Each coach’s goal is to get as many of their performers into the finals as possible. The overall goal, though, is to have one act clinch the win at the season finale.

Judges can help speed things along with the Golden Buzzer. In Fantasy League, the buzzer allows a judge to move their team member on to the next round. At the same time, they can use the buzzer to steal an act from another judge. Things could get interesting in the coming weeks as the coaches continue to compete for bragging rights.

