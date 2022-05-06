Andy Grammer and R3HAB Reunite For Uplifting New Single “Saved My Life”

Multi-platinum pop singer Andy Grammer has reunited with producer R3HAB on the heartfelt single, “Saved My Life.” The upbeat, synth-led track is the fourth collaboration between the two artists.

Grammer introduced the song to fans during the first leg of his “The Art of Joy” tour. He dedicated the track to his Godmother, Leigh, who has supported the acclaimed artist since his mother passed away. Tik Tok also featured the song in their “Early Song Preview” campaign, which generated over 7 million views in less than a week.

“I wrote this song about my Godmother Leigh who really showed up for me to all the big and small life things after my mother passed away when I was 25,” said Grammer. “It’s been amazing seeing people connect to the song so I wanted to give tribute to people who have shown up in the lives of my fans as well in the video.”

Grammer, known for his empowering tracks, recently emerged as the No. 1 “Happy Pop” Streaming Artist globally and will be a keynote speaker at Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference. He will take the main stage on June 9 to discuss his own mental health journey.

He also recently partnered with IDONTMIND – an awareness campaign seeking to establish open communication about mental health. Grammer used lyrics from his track “Love Myself” in an exclusive t-shirt design, marking Mental Health Awareness Month. 100 percent of the proceeds generated by the shirts went toward their joint campaign.

At the end of this month, Grammer will set out on the second leg of his tour at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Other stops on the tour include Dallas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and more.

In addition to his own tour, he will co-headline a run of dates with indie-pop outfit Fitz and The Tantrums beginning on July 29 in Key West, Florida. See a full list of dates for both tours below.

Watch the official video for “Saved My Life” below.

The Art of Joy Tour Dates:

Tues, May 31 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

Wed, June 1 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Sat, June 4 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

Sun, June 5 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

Mon, June 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

Fri, June 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Sat, June 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Mon, June 13 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

Tues, June 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

Wed, June 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

Fri, June 17 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

Sat, June 18 – Roanoke, VA – Dr. Pepper Park

Sun, June 19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater

Tues, June 21 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Wed, June 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Thurs, June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

Sat, June 25 – Fort Benning, GA – Independence Day Celebration

Sun, Aug 28 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

The Wrong Party Tour Dates with Fitz and The Tantrums:

Fri, July 29 – Key West, FL – Key West Amphitheater

Sat, July 30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sun, July 31 – Tampa FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tue, August 2 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

Wed, August 3 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

Thu, August 4 – New York, NY – Summerstage in Central Park*

Sat, August 6 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

Tue, August 9 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Stage

Thu, August 11 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts

Thu, August 12 – Aurora, IL – RiverEdge Park

Sat, August 13 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Sun, August 14 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Wed, August 17 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Thu, August 18 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

Sat, August 20 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center – Amphitheater

Sun, August 21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Mon, August 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Tue, August 23 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

Thu, August 25 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery*

Fri, August 26 – Rohnert Park, CA – Green Music Center*

Sat, August 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre*

* support from Breland

