The Rolling Stones Release Two Previously Unheard Recordings of “Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuff”

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones has released two previously unheard recordings of two of their hit songs, “Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuff.”

The recordings come from the band’s famous secret concerts in March 1977, at the 300-capacity venue in Toronto, El Mocambo.

Check out the songs below.

The two tracks are set to be released on the band’s upcoming live album, Live At The El Mocambo, which is slated to be released on Friday (May 13). The album will be available on double CD, 4 LP vinyl, and digitally. It will feature the band’s full set from the March 5, 1977 show.

There will also be three bonus tracks from the gig the day before. Fans can pre-order the new live record HERE.

The Rolling Stones shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Two previously unreleased recordings from the Stones’ legendary 1977 shows at El Mocambo are out today! “Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuff” are out now – listen here.”

Adding: “The two tracks are taken from the upcoming album Live At The El Mocambo – released in full for the very first time on May 13! Available to pre order at: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/ElMocamboSo“

The setlist for the live album will include covers of Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” and Bo Diddley’s “Crackin’ Up,” as well as Stones classics like “Let’s Spend The Night Together” and “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll.” The band also played covers of Big Maceo’s “Worried Life Blues” and Willie Dixon’s “Little Red Rooster.”

The Toronto club was a fixture in the city’s music scene since the 1940s and the Stones made it their own on some special days.

Photo: Kevin Mazur