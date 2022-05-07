A$AP Rocky’s New Music Video Features a Mock Wedding with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are taking their relationship to the next level, albeit only for Rocky’s latest music video.

The music video for the rapper’s latest single release, “D.M.B.,” follows Rocky and a pregnant Rihanna as they play out a love story. At one point in the video, Rocky is seen flashing grills that spell out “MARRY ME?” and Rihanna’s spell out “I DO.” The video later concludes with a wedding for the two artists.

Watch the music video below.

“D.M.B.,” the song, was written by Bohannon, Djavan Santos, Henry Laufer, Héctor Delgado, Joseph Junior Adenuga, Kelvin J N Magnusen, and A$AP Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Mayers).

This release comes after Rocky’s recent arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. The LAPD confirmed on April 20 that the “33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021.” Read more HERE.

The LAPD clarified the circumstances of the incident in question. “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” the statement reads. “The victim sustained minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Rocky and Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January. Rihanna is now in her third trimester.