Ann Wilson Covers the Eurythmics’ 1986 Hit “Missionary Man”

Ann Wilson has released a bursting cover of Eurythmic’s hit “Missionary Man.” Off Wilson’s upcoming album, Fierce Bliss out April 29, “Missionary Man” originally appeared on the duo’s 1986 album Revenge.

Burning through lyrics Well I was born an original sinner / I was borne from original sin / And if I had a dollar bill / For all the things I’ve done / There’d be a mountain of money / Piled up to my chin, “Missionary Man” follows up “Greed,” a Fierce Bliss track, written by Wilson that explores the innate animal nature of human beings, whether around money, sex, power, or ecstasy.

“It happens with all of us,” said Wilson of “Greed.” “When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”

Recorded at several studios, including Sound Stage in Nashville, Fierce Bliss also features Kenny Wayne Shepherd and The Rev Nathan Young Singers on “Missionary Man.”

“He [Shepard] was a whole other influence coming in,” said Wilson. “He just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow.”

Previewing Fierce Bliss in 2021, which also includes covers of Queen’s “Love of My Life,” featuring Vince Gill, and Bridge of Sighs” by Robin Trower, Wilson first released “Black Wing,” which appeared on Wilson’s five-track EP Sawheat, and also included a cover of Alice in Chains’ 1992 hit “Rooster.

Ann Wilson (Photo: Courtesy of Ann Wilson)

Fierce Bliss also features Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule on tracks “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues.”

“I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while,” said Wilson. “We’d written a couple of songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had 11 cool songs that I really liked.”

Produced by Wilson and Tom Bukovac, Fierce Bliss was a happy accident that started when Wilson initially went into the studio just to record a few songs. “I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had,” said Wilson, “but it just took on this life.”

Photo: Criss Cain