Ariana Grande’s Most Mind-Boggling Vocal Moments

Ariana Grande‘s wanting fans received a much-needed update on her return to music this week. While we don’t know much about the highly-anticipated album, we can be sure about one thing: it will feature more of Grande’s powerhouse vocals.

While we wait for Grande to make her official return, revisit some of her most mind-boggling vocal moments, below.

“No Tears Left to Cry” (The Tonight Show)

Sweetener was Grande’s first album following a terrorist attack at one of her concerts and a whirlwind engagement. Needless to say, Grande had a lot to say on this record. She began her catharsis with “No Tears Left to Cry,” the lead single. One of her first performances of this song was on The Tonight Show. Grande opened the song slowly with a meandering melody and a sparse backing track. While some artists might balk at having to sing with very little accompaniment, Grande seemed to revel in it.

“Jason’s Song” (The Tonight Show)

Grande flexed her Broadway roots in her performance of “Jason’s Song” on The Tonight Show. The deep cut is one of her most vocally impressive songs. Instead of pop radio-friendly refrains, she opts for something more drawn out and dramatic. It may not be as instantly catchy as some of her more popular songs, but no one can deny her talent when she lets her voice fly freely in the chorus of this song.

“pov” (Vevo Live Performance)

Grande has many love songs, but we have a particular affinity for “pov.” I wanna love me / The way that you love me, she sings in this love song/self-empowerment anthem. The chorus highlights Grande’s belt, which few of her peers can measure up to. Her performance of this track during her Vevo live session was evidence of that fact.

Whitney Houston Tribute (Live from Greatest Hits)

Singing a Whitney Houston song is no easy feat. It takes a true diva to even come close to Houston’s vocal ability. Though she doesn’t eclipse the original versions, Grande made a strong showing on Greatest Hits when she performed a medley of Houston’s most memorable anthems. Grande sang those songs with the reverence they deserved while also adding her own flare.

“Honeymoon Avenue” (Live from London)

One of Grande’s most recent live performances saw her sing several songs from her debut album, Yours Truly. Among the chosen songs was “Honeymoon Avenue.” Grande sounded even better performing the song this year than she did back in 2013.

