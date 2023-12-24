Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Shares Sneak Peek Into New ‘AG7’ Album, Says Everyone Will Be Left “Gagged”

For fans of Ariana Grande, it has been a long three years since they heard any new music from the star. Back in 2020, she released her last album Positions to rave reviews. But since then – silence. While fans are awaiting new material from the star, she hasn’t been wasting time. Since her last release, she starred in films like Don’t Look Up and even landed a top role in the film adaptation of Wicked. And her stardom continues to grow as she is one of the most-followed women on Instagram with over 380 million followers. With the singer hinting at the release of her new album known as #AG7, it seems that one of her co-stars on Wicked, Bowen Yang, got a taste of what is to come.

Besides sharing the screen together, Yang appears to be a massive fan of Grande and jumped at the chance to share some insight on her seventh studio album. Not wanting to give any concrete details away, the actor explained, “There are several bops on it, everyone is going to be gagged. Ariana and Max killed it.” His short opinion renewed interest in her album, with many excited about the singer working with producer Max Martin.

Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ co-star Bowen Yang reveals he’s heard #AG7:



“There are several bops on it, everyone is going to be gagged. Ariana and Max killed it.” pic.twitter.com/OSFRYS2AoM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2023

When it comes to Martin, he is a celebrity himself within the music industry. The producer helped create iconic songs like Katy Perry’s” I Kissed a Girl”, Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”, and numerous others. His work helped him snag five Grammy Awards.

2024 Shaping Up To Be A Big Year For Ariana Grande

With Martin attached to the album and Yang giving a glowing teaser of what is to come, fans are both excited for #AG7 and glad to see Yang doing better. Over the Summer, the Saturday Night Live star discussed how he was taking a break to focus on his mental health. Just a few weeks ago, the star shared with Page Six, “My mental health is great.” He continued,“ I had a really rough patch and people were very patient with me. It’s hard but you know, I barreled through. I powered through.”

Continuing to wonder what Grande has in store for fans, 2024 could be an outstanding year for the artist. Other than the chance to release new music, her new film Wicked hits theaters near the end of the year.

