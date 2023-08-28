Ariana Grande Delivers Stunning Version of “Baby I” in New Live Performance

Ariana Grande is back with another live performance for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly. The pop star shared an updated, live version of “Baby I” on Sunday night (August 27).

“Baby I” served as the second single from Yours Truly. The ’00s R&B-influenced track earned Grande comparisons to Mariah Carey early on in her career and is still one of her most dance-inducing offerings.

The latest live performance of the track was filmed in London during Grande’s time on the Wicked set. Backed by a full band and an orchestra section, Grande croons out the opening verse: Baby, I got love for thee so deep inside of me / I don’t know where to start.

Grande has been relatively quiet for a few years now, more or less pausing her music career to focus on acting. This week has treated fans to a welcomed host of content from Grande including live performances and a Q&A. She kicked off the week with a live performance of “Honeymoon Avenue,” which she called her favorite non-single from the album in her subsequent Q&A.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Grande talked about standout moments recording the album, including her favorite music video and her biggest takeaways.

“‘The Way’ one thousand million percent,” Grande said of her most memorable video shoot. “We had no budget – didn’t even tell the label we were gonna do it. We made it ourselves. We said, ‘Listen we have a camera, we have a projector, we have music, we have balloons…we just made it.’

“My favorite memories from recording the album would be the people that I got to build lifelong relationships with,” Grande continued. “I still work with so many of the people that I made this album with.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)