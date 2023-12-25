Carrie Underwood Says Christmas is All About Watching it Through Her Sons’ Eyes, Reveals Family Holiday Traditions

Carrie Underwood is celebrating Christmas with her family. Specifically, it’s seeing how her sons Isaiah and Jacob light up during the holiday season.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a social media post on YouTube, Underwood opened up about her favorite parts of the holiday. She said, “It’s just all about watching it through my sons’ eyes and getting to spend time with family.”

Underwood also took the time to open up about her holiday plans. “Generally, we do a lot of traveling around Christmas. We’ll go see either my family or my husband’s family. I’ll spend all day cooking,” Underwood said. She’ll generally spend a large part of the day in the kitchen. In particular, she enjoys making sweet potato casserole. “I’ll make a small turkey even though I don’t eat turkey,” the vegetarian explained. “I’ll just make a ridiculous amount of food.”

Underwood and her family opened presents from Santa before visiting other family members. She said, “We wait for Santa and open our presents, and then we’re off to see the next group of family.”

Carrie Underwood Previously Teamed With Her Son

Generally, Underwood mostly keeps her family and work lives separate. However, she did partner with her son Isaiah on her album My Gift several years ago. Isaiah performed on the track “Little Drummer Boy” with his mother.

“[Isaiah] loves to sing. He loves music. He definitely has that passion and I asked him, ‘Would you ever want to go in and sing with Mommy?’ He said, ‘Yes,’” Underwood told The Associated Press (via Fox News). “I told everybody, ‘This might not even work. This might be a terrible idea.’ … (And) he went in and he did such a great job. He was throwing his hands up in the air and was so excited and had all these cute 5-year-old emotions just pouring out of him.”

It was a proud holiday moment that Underwood will always cherish. She enjoyed seeing her son grow into his own.

“It was just such a proud moment for me as a mom,” she also added. “We were all just so excited. I was like, ‘I’m not going to send it to him right when I got it.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go home, and we’re all going to listen to it in the car.’ That’s where I always listen to my stuff that I record,” the singer explained of how she traditionally shares her music. “We went in the car and Isaiah got to hear himself back for the first time. It was just a great moment for all of us — sitting in my SUV listening to his sweet little voice.”

[Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage]