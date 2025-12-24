Watch James Taylor Deliver a Snowy Update About His 2026 Tour Plans, Which Will Include US and European Performances

James Taylor apparently is enjoying a snowy winter up at his home in Western Massachusetts, but the acclaimed singer/songwriter took time to share a video update on his social media pages about his 2026 tour plans.

In the clip, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared some initial details about where he’ll be playing shows next year as he walked around his property.

“Hey there, it’s a wintery scene here in New England, and a beautiful day, but a cold one,” Taylor began. “But we’re thinking about the spring. We’re thinking about going on the road. In April, we’re gonna be playing out west, in California and Nevada. Then we’re gonna work our way back east. And in June, we’ll play a bunch of East Coast gigs, ending here in Western Massachusetts, at Tanglewood.

He continued, “And then, we’re gonna hop across the pond and play in Europe again, which I’m really … eager to do. Gonna play in Ireland and Scotland and England, run out to Amsterdam. So it’s gonna be a great spring and summer of touring for us. And I’m really looking forward to getting back together.”

Taylor concluded, “So that’s it. Come out and see us. We’re gonna be available to be seen. We’re gonna be visible.”

So far, the only confirmed U.S. dates are two shows at the Tanglewood venue in Lenox, Massachusetts. Those concerts are scheduled for July 3 and 4. Taylor happens to be a Lenox resident.

The end of the video announcement featured a message that reads, “U.S. dates will be announced in January. Watch this space!”

More About Taylor’s European Tour Plans

Taylor has seven confirmed 2026 European concerts, spanning from a July 10 show in Cork, Ireland, through a July 25 performance in Scarborough, U.K. His other concerts are scheduled for July 12 in Dublin; July 14 in Edinburgh, U.K.; July 16 in Halifax, U.K.; July 21 in Amsterdam; and July 23 in London.

Tickets for all of the gigs are available now. Visit JamesTaylor.com for more details.

More About the Tanglewood Shows

James’ July 3 and 4 shows at Tanglewood will mark 52 years since his first appearance at the famous venue. They also will celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary. The Fourth of July event will be followed by a fireworks display over the nearby Stockbridge Bowl, also known as Lake Mahkeenac.

Tickets for the July 3 and 4 concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, visit BSO.org or call 888-266-1200. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

Taylor and his wife, Kim, will donate proceeds from the shows to support Tanglewood. The venue also serves as the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

