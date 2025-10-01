New Documentary About Harry Chapin’s Classic Song “Cat’s in the Cradle” Features Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, and More Stars

A new documentary focusing on the late Harry Chapin’s enduring 1974 folk-rock anthem “Cat’s in the Cradle” will be released on DVD and via digital video on November 4.

The film, titled Cat’s in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives, celebrated the tune’s 50th anniversary while examining its lasting impact on music and culture.

The movie boasts appearances by a variety of noteworthy musicians, who reflect the song’s relatable themes, including parenthood, relationships, the passage of time. Among the stars featured in the documentary are Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, and Chicago cofounder Robert Lamm.

In addition to its release on home video formats, Cat’s in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives will get its New York City premiere on October 30 at the Tribeca Film Center. The event will include a conversation with the film’s director, Rick Korn; Harry’s brother Tom; and his children Jen and Jason. Jason Chapin is one of the movie’s producers.

Another special screening of the documentary will be held November 1 at the Cinema Arts Centre in Chapin’s hometown of Huntington, New York. The latter event will benefit the Long Island Cares charity and the Cinema Arts Centre. It also will feature O&A, as well as a performance by Tom Chapin.

Tickets for both screenings are available now.

More About Harry Chapin and “Cat’s in the Cradle”

Chapin co-wrote “Cat’s in the Cradle” with his wife, Sandy. The song, which appeared on Harry’s 1974 studio album, Verities and Balderdash, became his biggest hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for one week in December ’74.

The tune tells the story of a father’s relationship with his son over the course of their lives. When the boy is young, the father is too busy with work to spend time with him. As time passes, the tables turn, and when the man reaches out to spend time with his kid, the son is too busy with his own family and job to make time for his dad.

As the song ends, the father realizes, ironically, “My boy was just like me.”

Chapin was known for his story songs, which also included his 1972 hit “Taxi.” Harry also was a respected philanthropist and social activism. He co-founded the World Hunger Year charity, which is now called WhyHunger. Tragically, Chapin was killed in a car accident in 1981 while on his way to play a free concert. He was 38.

On November 14, a new Chapin compilation called Now Playing will be released. The 10-track collection focuses on his dramatic and humorous storytelling ballads, including his best-known tunes. You can pre-order Now Playing now.

Korn reflected on the legacy of “Cat’s in the Cradle” in a statement.

“What makes this song so amazing is the multi-generational and multi-cultural effect it has on people around the world even to this day,” the director said. “However, what makes this song and film unique is that it gave Harry a platform to launch his hunger charities like WhyHunger. Fifty years later, WhyHunger is helping millions of people in 24 countries around the globe at a very crucial time in world history.”

Harry’s son Jason added, “My father wrote many unforgettable story songs but ‘Cat’s in the Cradle’ is by far his best known and it continues to have an impact on millions of people around the world. I’m thrilled at how the film captures so many wonderful stories about the song and my father told by music legends, fans, family and others.”

(Photo by Keith Bernstein/Redferns)