ASCAP continues their revamped and reimagined awards season this spring with four upcoming virtual ceremonies honoring songwriters across multiple categories.

Urban artist Farina hosts the ASCAP Latin Music Awards, which kicks off the season on March 22 across ASCAP social media using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards season. Viewers can expect an intimate show and watch personal speeches and performances from winners.

With covid restrictions hitting, ASCAP adapted and turned last year’s move to a virtual format into a positive. All seven of its 2020 awards shows were available for all to watch on @ASCAP Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Viewers were treated to speeches and performances from Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Finneas O’Connell, Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Offset, Diplo, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Hans Zimmer, Marc Anthony and Sebastián Yatra.

“While we look toward a future when we can all be together again in person, it is important for us to continue to find strength and community every way that we can,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “The ASCAP Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the music that is getting us through today’s challenges. We hope everyone will join us online to congratulate the creators of their favorite music.”

The ASCAP Awards recognize the songwriters, composers and publishers of the most performed songs and scores of the past year in various music genres. The winners of Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Composers’ Choice categories (for Screen Awards) will remain highlights of the online festivities.

Here are the dates for the four ASCAP Awards events taking place in spring 2021:

● ASCAP Latin Music Awards: March 22 – 25

● ASCAP Pop Music Awards: April 12 – 15

● ASCAP Screen Music Awards: May 17 – 20

● ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards: June 21 – 25