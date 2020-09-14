ASCAP continues its 2020 virtual awards ceremonies this fall and will recognize its Christian Music, London Music and Country Music Award winners with three separate events broadcast over their social media platforms.

Beginning in October and continuing through mid-November, winners in each category will take over ASCAP’s social media channels with exclusive photos, performances and video acceptance speeches.

The ASCAP Awards will take place on the following dates:

ASCAP Christian Music Awards: October 7 – 8

ASCAP London Music Awards: October 21 – 22

ASCAP Country Music Awards: November 9 – 12

This past summer, ASCAP honored its top Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul writers in a virtual format, open for all to watch. Born out of necessity due to the continuing pandemic, each event, typically an invite-only affair, became a unique opportunity for all viewers to get a more intimate profile of the songwriters, composers and publishers behind the top songs of the year.

“As we saw in June and July, these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams in a statement. “It is beautiful to see the outpouring of love and support as friends, family and fans cheer on the creators behind their favorite songs. Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of our Christian, Country and London-based songwriters this fall.”

Each event will use the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on @ASCAP across all social media channels. Spotlight award show moments including Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Song of the Year will remain major highlights during the online festivities.