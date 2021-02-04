The ASCAP Foundation, the charitable arm of the performing rights organization, has today named Tania León and Betsy Pérez to its Board of Directors. Both were chosen for the credentials and for nurturing aspiring songwriters, composers and lyricists and ensuring that music education is available in schools and communities across the United States.

“Tania and Betsy are a true gift to The ASCAP Foundation,” said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Colleen McDonough. “We are grateful for the passion, dedication and vision these new Board members bring, and we welcome their commitment to helping The Foundation fulfill its mission to support and develop American music creators.”

Tania León (Photo courtesy ASCAP/Credit Michael Provost)

A native of Cuba, León is highly regarded as a composer, conductor, educator and advisor to arts organizations. She is a founding member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem and the founder/Artistic Director of the nonprofit and festival Composers Now.

Other achievements including instituting the Brooklyn Philharmonic Community Concert Series, co-founding the American Composers Orchestra’s Sonidos de las Américas festivals and serving as New Music Advisor to the New York Philharmonic.

Betsy Pérez (photo courtesy ASCAP)

Betsy Pérez is the Executive Director / Senior Vice President of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. She joined LSHOF upon its founding nine years ago and since then has spearheaded its commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the world’s greatest Latin songwriters and encouraging the development of future generations of songwriters.

Dedicated to community service, Pérez ran for Miami Beach City Commission and now serves on the Mayors Steering Committee. She is also Chair of Sister Cities International in Miami Beach and serves on the Board of the Animal Welfare Society of South Florida, overseeing a multi-million-dollar budget. For the Covid-19 pandemic, Pérez launched “Thank You Thursdays” to procure donations to feed the City of Miami Beach Police, raising over $20,000 to show support for those who risk their lives to protect the safety of others.

The ASCAP Foundation is dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs.