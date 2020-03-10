For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn. Out of consideration for the health and safety of our members and all other participants, and due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the determination has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.

We are exploring other ways of gathering our music creator community, whether in person or virtually, at a later date and hope to share more on that soon. In the meantime, all registered attendees will be eligible for a full registration refund.

All registered attendees should have received an email about the cancellation of the 2020 ASCAP Experience. Hopefully, we can answer some of the additional questions you may have here.

1. Why is the 2020 ASCAP Experience being canceled?

ASCAP is committed to the health and safety of each attendee, participant, performer, partner, and

employee who comes through the doors to each of our events, including the 2020 ASCAP

Experience. Out of consideration for the health and safety of our employees, our members and all other participants, and due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the determination was made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.

2. Will I receive a refund?

Yes. Registered attendees will be eligible for a full registration refund. You’ll see this reflected back to your method of payment no later than March 27.

3. Will the ASCAP Experience be rescheduled?

We are already looking into new ways to bring the community together in lieu of this year’s cancelled event and look forward to sharing more information with you soon. At this time, we are exploring our options. We certainly look forward to reconvening in 2021. In the meantime, ASCAP provides a variety of ways to educate, connect and support our members throughout the year. Be sure to follow us on

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay in the know (@ascap).

4. Are there any programming resources I can access now?

Yes! ASCAP’s YouTube channel has programming highlights from recent years’ events. In addition,

we encourage you to check out full-length panels from last year’s Experience via the 2019 ASCAP EXPO

Video Access page.

5. Are there any confirmed coronavirus cases among ASCAP team members?

Fortunately, at this time there are no known cases of COVID-19 among the ASCAP team. This determination was made out of caution, given what we know about the spread of the illness and the latest expert guidance around prevention. We continue to urge everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.