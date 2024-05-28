Ashley McBryde Seemingly Teases New Music in Cryptic Social Media Post

It hasn’t been long since Ashley McBryde released new music. Her most recent album, The Devil I Know, dropped in September. However, it looks like she’s gearing up for a big announcement. A cryptic social media post has several fans and followers guessing. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long to learn what the Arkansas native is hinting at with her post.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday, McBryde took to social media to share a short video showing a conversation unfolding in a group chat titled Meet the Family. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter starts the conversation by saying “I think it’s time for a family reunion. Does May 29th work for everyone?” Several ladies—Golden Girl, Girl in Red, Joan of Arkansas, and Blackout Betty—answer in the affirmative. All of the other members of the group chat have McBryde’s face in their profile pictures.

It’s about time for y’all to meet the family…I can’t wait to take you on this journey. pic.twitter.com/xkTToGVLod — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) May 27, 2024

“It’s about time for y’all to meet the family. I can’t wait to take you on this journey,” McBryde wrote in the post’s caption.

What Could Ashley McBryde Be Teasing?

“Blackout Betty” is a song on Ashley McBryde’s most recent album. The lyrics suggest that the song’s titular character is an aspect of her personality. That and the profile pictures in the video above suggest that the “Girl Going Nowhere” singer is preparing to introduce her fans to various aspects of who she is today. However, that doesn’t give us that much information.

If we look at the timeline for McBryde’s most recent releases, things start to fall into place. She announced The Devil I Know on June 2, 2023. Then, she released it on September 8. She gave her 2022 collaborative album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville much less time between announcement and release. She announced it just two weeks before its September 30 release.

It’s impossible to say what McBryde has up her sleeve. However, given the information at hand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her announce a new album with a lead single tomorrow. Either way, fans have less than 24 hours to wait until they know for sure what she is teasing.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/WireImage