Ashley McBryde Shares “Christmas Ditty”

Singer/songwriter Ashley McBryde is spreading the holiday spirit one TikTok at a time.

In plaid pajamas, seated on the floor of her hotel room, the “Bible and a .44” singer was inspired to grab her guitar and share with fans a cover of the Christmas classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Alongside the video, McBryde wrote in the caption, “Here’s a Christmas ditty from a hotel room, in pajamas. When I should’ve been in bed.”

Watch the intimate performance below.

Closing the song, she pointed out those aren’t the original lyrics of the traditional carol, sharing the song’s earlier version a couple of days later.

“Here are those original lyrics to ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’,” she captioned the following TikTok, warning, “They’re so sad.”

Once again in pajamas, keeping her voice down as to not wake Meemee, she strums out the melancholy tune. Have yourself a merry little Christmas / It may be your last / Next year we may all be living in the past, plays the sad message of the original “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Listen, below, to the forlorn lyrics.



Just ahead of the holidays, McBryde received the biggest gift of all: induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“This moment is the biggest of my life,” she said in her acceptance speech. “And if it’s your first time to be at the Grand Ole Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it’s made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take them seriously. God bless country music.”

Photo by Daniel Meigs / EB Media