Audio-Technics gets splashy and daring with their new headphones, a limited-edition series in a can’t miss purple/black color scheme. The ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones and ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are part of A-T’s M-Series line of headphones. The headphones feature metallic purple earcups and black accents including distinctive trimming, earpads and headband.

The ATH-M50xBTPB adds Bluetooth functionality to the headphone, allowing for freedom to move around and keeping you free of pesky wires. Audio-Technica claims a full 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge.

ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones

For the technically minded, some of the features Audio-Technica promises:

ATH-M50xPB Features:

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring

Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear

Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage

Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening

Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)

ATH-M50xBTPB Professional Monitor Headphones

ATH-M50xBTPB Features:

Wireless, on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones

Touch control provides convenient access to voice assist

Mic and button controls built into the earcup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Over-ear design for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

Professional-grade earpad and headband material for long-lasting durability and comfort

Compatible with aptX and AAC codecs

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB ($169.00 MAP) and ATH-M50xBTPB ($199.00 MAP) are available now. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH).

For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com