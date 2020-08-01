Audio-Technics gets splashy and daring with their new headphones, a limited-edition series in a can’t miss purple/black color scheme. The ATH-M50xPB Professional Monitor Headphones and ATH-M50xBTPB Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are part of A-T’s M-Series line of headphones. The headphones feature metallic purple earcups and black accents including distinctive trimming, earpads and headband.
The ATH-M50xBTPB adds Bluetooth functionality to the headphone, allowing for freedom to move around and keeping you free of pesky wires. Audio-Technica claims a full 40 hours of continuous use on a full charge.
For the technically minded, some of the features Audio-Technica promises:
ATH-M50xPB Features:
Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring
Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear
Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage
Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening
Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)
ATH-M50xBTPB Features:
Wireless, on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones
Touch control provides convenient access to voice assist
Mic and button controls built into the earcup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment
Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
Over-ear design for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
Professional-grade earpad and headband material for long-lasting durability and comfort
Compatible with aptX and AAC codecs
Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB ($169.00 MAP) and ATH-M50xBTPB ($199.00 MAP) are available now. They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT) and white (ATH-M50xWH).
For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com