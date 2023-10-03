Are you in the market for a good pair of headphones that won't come out of your ear the second you bend over? Clip-on headphones were designed to stay in your ear no matter what you're doing, making them a great solution to a common problem.

In this article, we're going over the 6 best clip-on headphones of 2023, highlighting why each headphone made it on our list today. We also included a buyer's guide at the bottom with important points you should keep in mind while shopping.

The right clip-on headphones will stay in your ear without any additional effort or discomfort. Our number-one pick for best overall clip-on headphones is the Koss KSC35 for its affordable price, ergonomic design, and wireless capabilities.

But we've got much more on our list of the best clip-on headphones, so keep reading to find the right pair for you.

Best Clip-On Headphones

1. Best Overall Clip-On Headphones – Koss KSC35

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wireless

Wireless Noise Cancellation: No

No In-Line Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: 6+ Hour Battery Life

The Koss KSC35 comes in at #1 on our list for a myriad of reasons. It has an exceptionally wide frequency response at 15-25,000 Hz, a reliable 6+ hour battery life, and pivoting ear plates so you can find the perfect fit.

While both headphones are wired to each other, they're not wired to you, giving you much more freedom and mobility than some of the other clip-on headphones on this list.

The great battery life and quick recharge mode ensure that you're never without power. It also comes with an in-line microphone and touch controls that you can use to make and receive phone calls.

The Koss KSC35 is our favorite pair of clip-on headphones due to its cable management clip, protective carrying case, and everything we listed above. And at only $50 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many better clip-on headphones for such a reasonable price.

If you're in the market for a great pair of clip-on headphones that won't move even when you do, we'd recommend taking a look at the powerful KSC35.

2. Best Premium Clip-On Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-EW9

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wired

Wired Noise Cancellation: No

No In-Line Controls: No

No Additional Features: 28mm Neodymium Magnets

Clip-on headphones aren't usually that expensive. Not many companies make them, and if they do they probably price them between $10-$40. But before we assume that all clip-on headphones are cheap, let me introduce you to the top-of-the-line clip-on headphones, the Audio-Technica ATH-EW9.

If you're reading this article, you already know that Audio-Technica is one of the most renowned audio equipment manufacturers in the world. The ATH-EW9 is a testament to Audio-Technica's expertise.

These clip-on headphones are downright gorgeous. Using real Hokkaido cherry wood straight from Japan, the ATH-EW9 stands out from every other pair of clip-on headphones on this list.

Don't worry, they don't just look good, they sound and feel great as well. Audio-Technica included soft rubber support loops behind each ear to make sure these headphones stay put.

The ATH-EW9 also comes with a protective carrying case so you can bring these headphones with you without worrying about damaging them. Their sound quality is second to none as well with their powerful 28mm neodymium magnets.

The Audio-Technica ATH-EW9 has some of the best features of any pair of headphones we're going over today. They come with enough customization to fit just about anyone's head perfectly.

If you're looking for the best clip-on headphones and aren't worried about a budget, check out the Audio-Technica ATH-EW9.

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wired

Wired Noise Cancellation: No

No In-Line Controls: No

No Additional Features: Less than $15

If you're a fan of the Audio-Technica ATH-EW9 but don't want to spend almost $100 on headphones, check out the ATH-EQ300M.

They don't come with all of the bells and whistles that the EW9 does, but at less than $15, you're still getting a great pair of headphones from a great company in Audio-Technica.

The ATH-EQ300M comes in 6 different colors: black, white, pink, brown, silver, and blue, giving you enough options to find the perfect pair for your style.

Audio-Technica included ultra-slim housing to give the EQ300M a lightweight feel. They also included plastic ear clips so that these headphones stay on no matter what.

The EQ300M also has a great frequency response range of 16Hz - 24,000Hz. They don't come with any in-line controls or microphones which may make storing these headphones even easier.

The Audio-Technica ATH-EQ300M is simple in the best way possible. They don't have any extra frills that may throw you off or confuse you. And coming from one of the best audio companies, you know you're getting a good quality product.

If you love the ATH series of clip-on headphones from Audio-Technica and want an easy, cheap introduction, check out the ATH-EQ300M.

4. Best One-Ear Clip-On Headphones – Listen Technologies LA-164

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wired

Wired Noise Cancellation: No

No In-Line Controls: No

No Additional Features: Antenna Built Into Cord

Clip-on headphones can be used for more than just listening to music. Listen Technologies exemplifies this perfectly with their LA-164 one-ear clip-on headphones.

This ear speaker can be used for music, but it may work better for those of us constantly taking calls and joining conferences over the phone. With only one ear listening to the headphones, you can use the other in the environment around you, effectively listening to two different groups at once.

If you want to use this ear speaker for music, however, you absolutely can. Listen Technologies included some of the best tech in its LA-164, including an antenna right in the cord.

They also made the LA-164 out of hardened plastic, making it both easy to clean and incredibly durable. The ear speaker has a loud volume output that doesn't negatively affect the sound quality in the slightest.

The Listen Technology LA-164 is the best clip-on headphone on this list for making calls, joining conferences over the phone, and listening to music. This piece can also be used with hearing aids, making them an accessible choice even for those of us who are hard of hearing.

If you're in the market for a great ear speaker that fits perfectly over your ear canal for both music and phone calls, the Listen Technologies LA-164 is a great choice for you.

5. Best Budget Clip-On Headphones – Panasonic RPHS46EK

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wired

Wired Noise Cancellation: No

No In-Line Controls: No

No Additional Features: With or Without Microphone

We've covered some expensive and mid-range clip-on headphones, but what about a pair of clip-on headphones that don't break the bank?

The Panasonic RPHS46EK is the perfect pair of inexpensive clip-ons for music lovers on a budget. Their shape allows them to passively block on ambient sound as well.

The RPHS46EK also comes in multiple versions. You can get these headphones with a built-in microphone or just by themselves if you prefer.

Panasonic's RPHS46EK also comes in multiple colors so you can pick your favorite. For less than $15, these headphones provide great value for your money.

They sound good for such inexpensive headphones and come with a comfortable fit that will allow you to listen for hours on end. The 3.5mm audio jack is reliable as well and a great way to stay connected to your music.

These clip-on headphones feature great build quality, are well-balanced, and bring second-to-none audio quality. They even include soft plastic ear clips for improved comfort as well.

Check out the Panasonic RPHS46EK if you want a good pair of clip-on ear headphones while spending as little money as possible.

6. Best Clip-On Headphones for High-Fidelity Audio – Koss KSC75

SPECS

Wired or Wireless: Wired

Wired Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive In-Line Controls: No

No Additional Features: Dynamic Titanium-Coated Drivers

Audiophiles will love the Koss KSC75.

Boasting a sport clip to keep the earphones on your ears, neodymium iron boron magnets to offer a deep bass performance, and most importantly, titanium-coated drivers that deliver clear sound reproduction with little to no distortion, the KSC75 is among the best sounding clip-on headphones available.

The Koss KSC75 is even more affordable than their KSC35 counterparts, coming in at just around $20 at the time of writing. Don't let their relatively low price tag fool you though, these headphones fit well and come with some of the best clarity on the market.

You won't have to worry about battery life with these wired headphones either, just plug them in and hit play. The KSC75 even comes with a four-foot long cord allowing you to plug into your mobile device and walk away without worrying about taking your phone with you.

The Koss KSC75 specializes in high-fidelity audio. Koss uses Iron, Boron, and other rare-earth materials to get the most out of their drivers. At only $20, you'd be hard-pressed to find another pair of earphones with as many standout features as the KSC75.

Check out the latest and greatest from audio manufacturer Koss if you want a great pair of clip-on headphones specifically for high-fidelity audio.

Best Clip-On Headphones Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to buy a new pair of clip-on headphones, there are a couple of key features we'd recommend paying attention to. You can find a great pair of clip-on headphones by looking at their overall comfort and fit, connectivity options, durability and build quality, and sound quality.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort is crucial, especially if you plan to wear your clip-on earphones for extended periods. Look for headphones with comfortable ear clips or cushions. Make sure the headphones fit securely without causing discomfort or falling off during physical activity.

Connectivity Options

Check the compatibility of the headphones with your devices. Ensure they can connect to your smartphone, tablet, or other devices using Bluetooth or a wired connection, depending on your preference. Look for headphones with easy pairing processes for a hassle-free setup.

Durability and Build Quality

Consider the build quality and materials used. Look for earphones that can withstand your intended usage, whether it's for workouts, outdoor activities, or everyday use. Water and sweat resistance may be essential if you plan to use them during exercise.

Sound Quality

Ensure that the clip-on headphones offer good sound quality. Look for headphones with clear, balanced sound, and adequate bass response if you enjoy bass-heavy music. Check for noise-canceling or noise-isolating features if you want to block out external noise.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are clip-on headphones, and how do they work?

Clip-on headphones are designed to attach directly to your ears or clothing. They typically have small clips or hooks that secure them in place, allowing for a lightweight and secure fit during activities like sports or workouts.

What is the sound quality like for clip-on headphones?

Sound quality can vary among clip-on headphones. Some models offer excellent sound quality, while others prioritize portability and convenience over audio performance. It's essential to read reviews and choose headphones that suit your audio preferences.

Are clip-on headphones comfortable to wear for extended periods?

Comfort levels can differ based on the design and materials of the headphones. Some clip-on headphones come with cushioned ear clips or earbuds for added comfort. Choosing a pair with adjustable and well-padded components like the Koss KSC35 can enhance comfort during extended use.

Do clip-on headphones have noise-canceling or noise-isolating features?

Not all clip-on headphones have noise-canceling features, but some models do offer noise isolation to reduce ambient sounds. If noise cancellation is crucial, look for headphones explicitly marketed as such.

What is the battery life for wireless clip-on headphones?

Battery life varies among wireless clip-on headphones. Clip-on headphones' battery life can range from a few hours to more than a day on a single charge, so it's essential to check the specifications to ensure they meet your needs.

Conclusion

The best clip-on headphones are comfortable for hours on end, won't come off even during the most intense workouts, and have great sound quality. You can find the right pair for less than $100 usually, but if you want to splurge, there are strong choices out there like the Audio-Technica ATH-EW9.

If you want the best clip-on headphones available without shopping at the highest end of the market, we'd strongly recommend the Koss KSC35 for their build quality and comfortable fit.

But we've got budget picks, picks for audiophiles, and more on our list of the best clip-on headphones, so pick out the ones that best suit your needs and pick up a pair today!