7 Best Audio-Technica Over-Ear Headphones of 2023

There’s nothing worse than opening your browser, excited to buy a new pair of headphones, only to be overwhelmed with the amount of unreliable information on the internet. It’s hard to know what headphones to buy when there are so many options out there.

But there's one brand that stands out in the crowd, one that's known for a neutral sound profile and great value. And that's Audio-Technica.

In this article, we’ll show you the 7 best Audio-Technica headphones. From budget picks to premium options, here you will find the best Audio-Technica models for your needs.

We also included a Buyer’s Guide where you will find out what to look for when buying new headphones.

Our #1 pick is the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones; keep on reading to find out why!

Best Audio-Technica Over-Ear Headphones

Frequency response: 15 Hz - 28,000 Hz

Impedance: 38 ohms

Sensitivity: 99 dB

As we mentioned earlier, our top choice is the Audio-Technica ATH M50x headphones. Even though they are not the most premium option on our list, they come with some features that set them apart from others out there.

They stand out because of their affordability, comfort, and neutral sound profile. This neutrality is particularly beneficial for audio engineers because they need to hear the sound they’re working with as unfiltered as possible.

Moreover, these over-ear headphones cater to a range of music genres as they do not overly emphasize any frequencies, so they are highly recommended for those who appreciate different music styles.

They may not have the best sound isolation in the world, but they don’t disappoint either. They’re designed to adapt to your head and, therefore, block out external noise.

Also, the Audio-Technica M50x are very durable: they’re made of lightweight but hard plastic. They are also foldable, and their cables are detachable, which makes them very portable.

These features are perfect for individuals who enjoy listening to music while commuting on a train or bus where backpack space is limited and carrying equipment is impractical.

Overall, the Audio-Technica M50X headphones definitely deserve their position at the top of our list. They can handle all genres, and you can take them everywhere you go.

2. Best Wireless Audio-Technica Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2

Frequency response: 15 Hz - 28,000 Hz

Impedance: 38 ohms

Sensitivity: 99 dB

Many people say that the Audio-Technica ATH M50xBT2 is like an upgraded version of the Audio-Technica ATH M50x, and we wholeheartedly agree. These headphones offer all the advantages of the ATH M50x (and even more) but in a wireless package.

What sets these wireless headphones apart from the Audio-Technica M50x is their upgraded features. The problem is that these upgrades also make these headphones more expensive, which is why we decided to keep the Audio-Technica ATH M50x as our number one choice. But, if you can afford it, we highly recommend this newer model. Here’s why:

Firstly, you can connect them to two devices at once. This is called “multipoint pairing”. This feature is very convenient when switching between listening to music on your phone and enjoying a movie on your tablet.

Also, these over-ear headphones come with touch controls on their earcups, so you can pause whatever you’re listening to or even skip tracks just by touching them. Also, they come with a sound mode that allows you to stay aware of what’s happening in the “outside world” without having to take off your headphones.

Overall, the Audio-Technica ATH M50xBT2 wireless headphones are like the evolved version of the Audio-Technica M50x. They’re not our #1 choice, but we certainly had to think twice before deciding which one would go first. These over-ear headphones are great for those looking for the top-notch audio quality the Audio-Technica ATH M50x has, but in a wireless form.

Frequency response: 5 Hz - 45,000 Hz

Impedance: 35 ohms

Sensitivity: 103 dB/mW

Sometimes, you just need everyone to be quiet so you can focus on your music, but that’s not always possible.

Well, the Audio-Technica ATH ANC900BT headphones can definitely help you with that. Their active noise canceling (ANC) is so powerful you won’t even remember the outside world exists for a while.

Their ANC feature focuses on canceling out low-frequency noises like the ones car engines make, which means traffic will no longer annoy you while you’re trying to listen to something. It’s perfect for those who commute.

But what happens if someone tries to talk to you while you have your headphones on? Don’t worry: the ANC switch is on the earcup, so you can turn it on and off very fast in case you need to. These noise-canceling headphones can become normal headphones in the blink of an eye.

On top of all that, the Audio-Technica ANC900BT has memory foam ear pads, which makes them very comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Overall, if you’re a commuter, then look no further than these headphones. They bring high-quality sound and ensure comfort even after long hours of use.

4. Best Audio-Technica Headphones for Gaming – Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL

Frequency response: 5 Hz - 40,000 Hz

Impedance: 45 ohms

Sensitivity: 101 dB/mW

The gaming headset Audio-Technica ATH G1WL is specifically designed for gamers. Audio-Technica really made sure gamers felt welcomed to their brand with this model.

Let’s begin with sound quality. With its 45mm drivers, this headset allows you to hear both in-game sounds and powerful explosions very clearly. Also, its drivers give you a precise sense of direction while you’re playing.

Comfort is another area where the Audio-Technica G1WL stands out. The ear cups are big enough to fit over most ears, so you won’t have to worry about sore ears after playing for a couple of hours. Another feature that is perfect for those who like to spend many hours playing with friends online is its lightweight design.

Durability is also ATH G1WL’s strong suit. If you tend to get very passionate about your games, don’t worry; these headphones can take it! They’re made with strong materials that can definitely take your passionate gaming sessions.

Also, these over-ear headphones come with a low latency 2.4GHz connection, so, in other words, they ensure a signal with no lag. So, if the games you play rely on real-time feedback, these headphones won’t get in the way of your winning.

Overall, the Audio-Technica ATH G1WL headphones are perfect for gamers who like a no-lag signal. They’re a great choice for those who stay up late playing with friends online and, therefore, need a comfortable and durable headset.

Frequency response: 5 Hz - 45,000 Hz

Impedance: 38 ohms

Sensitivity: 100 dB/mW

The ATH WP900 headphones definitely embody the idea of high quality. They have a number of premium components (like drivers with carbon-coated diaphragms) that set them light years ahead of other models.

If you’ve ever been to a concert, then you know how it feels to literally be surrounded by music. The Audio-Technica WP900 has a spacious soundstage, so when you put them on, you feel like you’re right there in the concert alongside the musicians.

They also have great bass control. Deep bass should never overpower other frequencies, and these headphones get that right. They offer a great balance of frequencies.

Also, they’re very comfortable, which adds to the whole listening experience. They’re designed with comfort in mind.

If we had to describe this model in one word, we’d use simplicity. They were made with balance and simplicity in mind. Even though they’re high-end, it might sound strange that they don’t come with many features like ANC or Bluetooth connectivity.

But that’s exactly the point: they aim at refinement of sound. Unlike other headphones, the WP900 is not designed to wow you with extravagant features. Sound quality and frequency balance is what these headphones truly aim at.

So, if sound quality is important to you and you’re willing to spend on a premium set of headphones, the Audio-Technica ATH WP900 should be at the top of your list.

Frequency response: 30 Hz - 20,000 Hz

Impedance: 24 ohms

Sensitivity: 93 dB/mW

When it comes to light headphones, the Audio-Technica ANC900BT takes the crown. They’re Audio-Technica’s lightest option (they weigh only 240 grams!), so discussing comfort shouldn’t even be on the table. They’re so light you don’t even notice you’re wearing them.

Their retro design might make you check twice to make sure that you're still in the right century. However, don’t be fooled by this: despite their appearance, these headphones deliver great audio. They offer a good balance of frequencies.

This balance makes them perfect for listening to pop, rock, classical, and jazz (basically all genres!). But if you're into music with low frequencies, worry not! These headphones can still reach as low as 20Hz—the limit of human hearing.

7. Best Professional Audio-Technica Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-M70x

Frequency response: 5 Hz - 40,000 Hz

Impedance: 38 ohms

Sensitivity: 99 dB/mW

The Audio-Technica ATH-M70x are professional monitor headphones designed for critical studio tracking and also for mixing and mastering. What we love about these studio headphones is that everything in their construction reveals they were built for professional use.

When it comes to their design, apart from featuring a sleek layout with a matte black finish, they also feature ear cups that swivel for useful one-ear monitoring. They were built using high-quality materials to ensure durability and to stand long recording sessions.

The end result proves to be outstanding. Their sound signature is generally flat, perfect for professionals who require uncolored sound for accurate mastering.

This level of detail is essential for audio professionals who need to make precise judgments - and decisions - about their recordings.

The isolation quality of the Audio-Technica M70x is also another hint that these studio headphones were built for professional use. The closed-back design gives you great passive noise isolation, which is important in studio environments where external noise can interfere with critical listening.

Audio professionals will find in these studio headphones a neutral sound signature, excellent noise isolation, and a comfortable design.

Best Audio-Technica Over-Ear Headphones Buyer's Guide

Now that we’ve covered all 7 models on this list let’s focus on the features you should pay attention to before buying a new pair of headphones.

Sound Quality

As we said earlier, Audio-Technica is a highly reliable brand, known for a neutral, or uncolored, and detailed sound profile. With Audio-Technica, sound quality itself is never a problem.

However, within the brand, there are still many models to choose from. Some headphones focus on high frequencies, while others emphasize low frequencies, for example.

Before buying your headphones, think about the type of music you listen to. This will determine the kind of sound you want from your headphones, so you can buy a pair that fits your music style.

Comfort

If you like gaming, you are probably looking for a pair of headphones that won’t make your head sore after a couple of hours of gaming. However, if you spend long hours commuting from one place to another, you probably need light headphones that can fit in your backpack.

So, before you buy, don’t forget to check the weight and size of your headphones. Much as we know, sound quality is important; if your headphones make your head hurt, there’s no point in them sounding great. So you should definitely prioritize comfort as well as sound quality.

Price

This one is perhaps pretty self-explanatory: you should always plan how much money you’re willing to spend before buying a pair of headphones. You should always do your research before buying in order to get a pair that best fits what you need as well as your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do Audio-Technica headphones need an amplifier?

No, generally speaking. Audio-Technica headphones don’t need an amplifier to work at their best capacity, but there’s also no harm in adding one if you want your headphones to have more power. An amplifier can help your Audio-Technica headphones have more volume, so you can definitely add one if that’s your goal.

In any case, keep in mind that even though most Audio-Technica headphones work great with amplifiers, not all headphones can handle an amplifier. So don’t forget to check that before buying!

What is the best way to care for my Audio-Technica headphones?

Some of our tips may be obvious, but we’d rather be safe than sorry, so here they go:

Number one. Cleaning is key. Dust is any electronic equipment’s worst enemy. Use a dry piece of cloth to wipe your headphones regularly. Also, try not to use any chemicals while cleaning your Audio-Technica headphones, as they can damage their materials.

Number two. Avoid the sun at all costs. Heat is another enemy of your headphones, especially to the drivers. So keep them away from the sun! When you’re not using them, put them in a dry, cool place.

Number three. When you’re folding the cables of your wired headphones, be careful not to twist the cable core, as this can break most cables. The same thing happens with the headband: try not to bend it excessively, as this may damage the internal wires.

Number four (and final tip). You should replace the ear pads every couple of years in order to preserve the structural integrity of your Audio-Technica headphones.

Are Audio-Technica headphones good for gaming?

Yes, they are! Audio-Technica is known for its great gaming headphones. There’s even one included on our list. Audio-Technica offers detailed sound and great quality for your late-night gaming sessions.

What is Audio-Technica's warranty and customer support like?

Audio-Technica has a two-year limited warranty, so the brand will replace or repair your headphones if they come with a defect.

Conclusion

As we said earlier, before buying Audio-Technica headphones, do your research! This way, you’ll find the best pair for you. Don’t forget to check the sound quality and comfort of the headphones you’re about to buy.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know Audio-Technica has some great headphones for you. We suggest you try the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL. They have excellent sound and are very comfortable for spending long hours playing with your friends.

If you’re looking for a great all-around pair of headphones, give the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x a shot. They’re affordable but don’t compromise on the quality of the sound.

Thanks for checking out our list of the best Audio-Technica over-ear headphones. Whether you're a professional sound engineer or just an enthusiastic music fan, we hope this guide helped you find your new favorite pair of headphones. Happy listening!