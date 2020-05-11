Bandsintown has stepped in its game in the live music world today with the expansion of its Bandsintown LIVE streaming platform hosting artist performances Monday-Friday and festivals, channel takeovers and more on the weekend. Upcoming live shows this week include a #MOSTLIKED event this Friday May 15 featuring Echosmith (who were recent guest of the American Songwriter Behind the Mic series), and Scarypoolparty.

“We are fans first, and we know live streaming has something valuable to offer music lovers,” says Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown’s Managing Partner. “There’s a striking intimacy to this format we think is here to stay. In a different way from live events, artists deeply connect with their fans. We are convinced that this will turn into new sources of income for such artists, helping them launch new music, sell merch or ticketed events.”

Bandsintown LIVE also becomes the first major live music streaming channel to empower artists with a tip jar while performing on the channel. 100% of the money received will go directly to the artist or a charity of their choice.

“By delivering a substantial new audience and adding a tip jar, Bandsintown LIVE gives artists a way to earn money while also expanding their fanbase,” said Sergent, “and fans a way to support their favorite artists.”

Monday 2-6 PM ET

BANDSINTOWN OUTSKIRTS:

A mix of both established and new country, alt-country, Americana and singer-songwriters

Tuesday 2-6 PM ET

BANDSINTOWN DISCOVERY:

New and rising artists in all genres

Wednesday 2-6 PM ET

BANDSINTOWN FUSION:

An eclectic mix of music from around the world

Thursday 2-6 PM ET

BANDSINTOWN ALL THE VIBES:

Meaningful artists from the underground club culture to mainstream EDM, DJ, Dance, Urban, and Latin.

Friday 2-6 PM ET

BANDSINTOWN #MOSTLIKED:

Celebrate new music release day with artists playing Pop/Commercial, Rock/Indie Rock, K-Pop/J-Pop, Urban, and Latin

In addition to five days of genre-based programming, Bandsintown LIVE has weekends covered with BANDSINTOWN @ HOME bringing popular events right to your couch. Channel takeovers by Festivals, Charities, Venues and Cities including rebroadcasts and other experiments.

Schedule for the Week of May 11 – 15, 2020

Monday 5/11 OUTSKIRTS

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Tyler Braden

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Cat Clyde

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Ryan Montbleau

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Charley Crockett

6:00 PM ET / 3:00PM PT Chris Knight (video debut)

Tuesday 5/12 DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Phil Good

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT La Luz

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Lonr

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Leven Kali

Wednesday 5/13 FUSION

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Marvel Years

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Kill Paris

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT SoDown

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Papadosio

Thursday 5/14 ALL THE VIBES

2-5 PM ET

Bandsintown + ULTRA Takeover

Exact Times TBD

Anabel Englund

Solardo

SAYMYNAME

Chris Malinchak

Sofi Tukker

Friday 5/15 #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Echosmith

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Scarypoolparty

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Chloe Moriondo

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Sub Urban