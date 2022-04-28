Beach Boys Celebrate 60th Anniversary with ‘Best Of’ Release, Forthcoming Documentary, and More

The first American pop band to reach a 60th anniversary, The Beach Boys are commemorating the milestone event with the re-release of Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys on June 17, along with an upcoming documentary, partnerships, exhibits, and other events to celebrate the group’s six decades.

Originally released in 2003, Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, peaked at No. 16 in the U.S. and remained on the chart for 104 weeks. The album has been updated, expanding the original 30-track collection with 50 more songs for a total of 80 tracks spanning their career from their debut through the group’s 26th album, Still Cruisin’, released in 1989.

The expanded edition of Sounds Of Summer will be available in a variety of formats—digital, 3-CD soft pack, and Super Deluxe Edition 6-LP vinyl boxed set. Assembled by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the first 30 tracks of Sounds Of Summer, which were mixed in Dolby Atmos, feature nearly every Top 40 hit by The Beach Boys, including “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Surfer Girl,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “God Only Knows,” “Good Vibrations,” “Be True To Your School,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo,” “Barbara Ann,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “In My Room,” and more.

The 50 additional tracks showcase a broader range of songs across the group’s catalog, including “All Summer Long,” “Disney Girls,” “Forever,” “Feel Flows,” “Friends,” “Roll Plymouth Rock,” “Sail on Sailor,” “Surf’s Up,” and “Wind Chimes.”

Several new music videos will also accompany the Sounds of Summer release, including a collection of lyric videos and visualizers. This fall UMe will also rerelease The Beach Boys’ 1972 album Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and Holland, originally released in 1973. The Beach Boys are also the subject of a feature-length documentary in the works and will continue their 60th celebration with a tribute special, brand partnerships, exhibitions, and events.

Signing to Capitol in 1962, The Beach Boys released their debut Surfin’ Safari, the music capturing the days of a life living in Southern California. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, ‘Surfin’ Safari,” said The Beach Boys in a statement. “We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation.”

The Beach Boys added, “This is a huge milestone that we’re all very honored to have achieved. And to our incredible fans, forever and new, we look forward to sharing even more throughout the year.”

Photo: Capitol Records Archives