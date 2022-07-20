John Stamos to Join The Beach Boys on California Stop of Sixty Years Tour

John Stamos will join The Beach Boys on stage when they bring their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer Tour back home to California, to play the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 7.

“I’ll be joining The Beach Boys at Greek Theatre Sunday, Aug. 7,” wrote Stamos on Instagram, along with a clip featuring Beach Boys singer Mike Love when he appeared on an episode of Full House in 1988. “Come celebrate summer under the stars. Join me and some cool special guests for an evening of fun, fun and more fun.”

The Beach Boys recently closed the international leg of their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer Tour, which hit several major venues across Europe and the U.K. including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the L’Olympia in Paris. The group will continue touring the Midwest and East Coast following the upcoming Los Angeles show with special guests The Temptations and The Four Tops.

Stamos’ history with The Beach Boys goes back to the 1980s when he was first invited by Love to play the encore with the band. The actor, musician, and producer continued to perform with the group on a number of tours and several televised events throughout the years, including the PBS’ A Capitol Fourth special in 2017 and 2018, and CNN’s Fourth In America Special in 2021. Stamos also appeared in the 1988 video for the group’s song “Kokomo,” which was featured in the film Cocktail, starring Tom Cruise. In 2020, Stamos also executive produced their Emmy-nominated miniseries The Beach Boys: An American Family.

To date, The Beach Boys—led by Mike Love, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago—have sold over 100 million records worldwide. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers have also performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Most recently, the band released a compilation album and box set honoring the 50th anniversary of their timeless albums Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, featuring 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, and more.

Photo: ID PR