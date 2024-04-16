Behind ‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell’s “Skinny,” and the Daunting Real-Life Battle That Inspired It

Among the hopefuls on ‘American Idol’ 2024 is Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of the late great Loretta Lynn. During her initial audition for ‘Idol,’ Russell debuted an original song, “Skinny.” The candid track sees Russell weathering a daunting battle with an eating disorder.

Check out the meaning behind this powerful track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Skinny” by Emmy Russell

Everyone has their fair share of insecurities. Sometimes they are minor and sometimes they develop into harmful habits. For Russell, her insecurities prompted an eating disorder. It’s a topic she hasn’t been shy about bringing up. By sharing an original song about that struggle on such a public platform, like ‘Idol,’ Russell has sparked a conversation about harmful eating habits.

Haven’t eaten in days

God, I hate how You made me

So scared to confess

Been so hard to undress lately

Though “Skinny” is centered around Russell’s journey, the listener walks away with a universal lesson. Russell opens up the song with an admission of her insecurity. God, I hate how You made me, she sings with a marked vulnerability.

In the second verse of “Skinny,” Russell talks about seeing tragedies and miracles that are seemingly more consequential than her appearance. Nevertheless, it doesn’t take away the feeling of being not enough. It will be a familiar adage for anyone going through a similar situation.

Why am I in love

With a mirror that says

You’re not enough?

Universal Message Behind “Skinny”

“Each one of us is trying to battle something that we’re trying to overcome,” ‘Idol’ judge Lionel Richie said during Russell’s audition. In many ways, that sums up the magic of this song.

Russell’s “Skinny” instantly connected with viewers. Why? Because it’s a universal message of overcoming an obstacle. We all need proof from time to time that it’s possible. Russell provides that here.

Revisit the track, below.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images