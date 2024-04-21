How to Vote for Emmy Russell & Your ‘American Idol’ Top 12

American Idol continues to push the contestants as the Top 14 singers will be whittled down to the Top 12. With each passing week, performers like Emmy Russell, Nya, and Will Moseley prove why they deserve a spot on the hit show. But it isn’t up to them as their futures rest in the hands of the fans and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. And with the Top 12 being announced, the road to the finale draws closer. Not wanting to miss tonight’s Rock and Roll-themed episode, here are all the details about where to watch and how to vote for your favorite artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight on ABC, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. And given that only 12 singers will be moving forward, voting is extremely important. Airing on Sunday and Monday, the voting for American Idol will start at the beginning of the show and end during the final commercial break. With more than enough time to cast votes, it appears that each person can vote 30 times.

To vote for your favorite singer, just head over the AmericanIdol.com/vote to support contestants like Russell or Nya. For those who happen to have the American Idol app, they can simply cast their vote using the platform. As for the method of voting, fans can support their favorite singers by texting 21523, the website, or the app. And each method allows fans to vote up to ten times. With three ways to vote, that means a staggering 30 votes can come from a single fan.

Emmy Russell Discusses Pressure Of ‘American Idol’

During a recent episode of American Idol, Russell took a massive gamble when she decided to perform her original song “Skinny.” It was the same song that landed her a spot on American Idol during her audition. Believing it was the right song for the moment, Russell recalled feeling nervous when waiting to hear if she made it to the next round. “I was back there and I was just thinking so many good people have gone home, and so I was like, ‘Well, if that person went home, and I surely might go home.'”

[RELATED: Emmy Russell Responds to Critics After Her ‘American Idol’ Top 14 Performance]

With the pressure mounting, Russell admitted, “I was preparing for the no, but I knew that I’d walk away with a song that I believed in and felt like me, so I was really peaceful. That’s not normally how I feel, but I felt peaceful.”

Moving on to the next round, be sure to tune in tonight, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite artist, like Russell, as she looks to become the next American Idol.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)