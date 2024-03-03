Is Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell on ‘American Idol’ Tonight? 

Emmy Russell blew fans away last week during her audition for American Idol’s 22nd season. Russell, who is the granddaughter of country star Loretta Lynn, performed her original song “Skinny” to the panel of judges. In addition to her singing chops, she also showed off her ability to play the piano quite beautifully.

Fans of the singer took to X to applaud her performance.

“just watched loretta lynn’s granddaughter, emmy russell, on american idol with my parents and my dad rewinded it back to listen to it again 😭😭😭” said one fan.

“Wow.. what a beautiful soul!! God Bless Ms. Emmy Russell,” said another.

She obviously blew the judges away with her audition, but will Russell be on tonight’s episode of American Idol?

Will Emmy Russell Be on Tonight’s Episode of American Idol?

The short answer: Probably not.

Since Russell’s audition was featured on last week’s episode, it’s likely we won’t see her again so soon. Tonight’s upcoming episode will likely feature a new round of auditions that we haven’t seen yet.

However, Russell absolutely nailed her audition and will be coming back again soon to compete on the show. At this time, it’s not clear when that will be or which upcoming episode she will return.

Russell’s appearance on American Idol is not her first foray into the music scene. She’s already performed at the Grand Ole Opry and has quite a social media presence already.

Idol doesn’t usually feature talent that has already made their way into the music industry, so many fans of the show are curious as to why Russell chose to audition. During Russell’s Idol audition, she told the judges that she wanted to challenge herself and her own voice by coming to the competition.

We can’t wait to see what she’ll do next on the show!

Photo by @emmyroserussell on Instagram

