Emmy Russell Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Barefoot ‘American Idol’ Performance

Just landing a spot on American Idol is a dream come true for many aspiring artists looking to make a name for themselves. While many enter the competition without many knowing their name, Emmy Russell seemed like an expectation given her rich history in country music. Although looking to break into the music industry, Russell grew up with the iconic Loretta Lynn as her grandmother, or “memaw” as she said. Using her knowledge of music, Russell dazzled on Monday’s episode. But while fans loved the performance, many wondered why she took the stage without any shoes.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday, fans watched as only the top 14 would advance in the competition. While emotions were at an all-time high, Russell received good news when host Ryan Seacrest revealed she would continue on. Thrilled, the singer decided to sing a song. And following her own style, she showcased an original song called “Skinny.” But while fans enjoyed the performance, many wondered why she didn’t have shoes.

Speaking with People, Russell decided to clear the air, explaining the reason behind going barefoot. She said, “Some of the cast was saying it feels like we should strip me back and just be Emmy. I think that was the best thing I could have possibly done. I was really uncomfortable in something that I wore the other night, my little white boots, and so I was like, ‘Guys, I have to strip it back. I don’t feel like myself.’ And I feel like I sang better.”

[RELATED: 3 Loretta Lynn Deep Cuts All Emmy Russell & ‘American Idol’ Fans Should Know]

Emmy Russell Gains Praise From ‘American Idol’ Judges

While Russell believed she performed better, so did the judges. On Sunday, Luke Bryan showered the singer with praise over her other original song “Want You”. He said, “That was so you. I loved it because it was so real, and I think you could really feel the emotion in that. That is what your artistry is about and don’t lose that. But listen, that thing that you did with that song really is your signature. It was very emotional and probably my favorite performance you’ve done.”

Adding his voice to the conversation, Lionel Richie insisted, “First of all, before we go any further, that’s a hit record. I don’t care. We can talk about the future, but that is a hit record, and my dear you are an incredible song writer. Incredible performance.”

(Image via YouTube)