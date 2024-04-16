Shakira Announces World Tour in 2024

Shakira dropped a major bomb last week when she announced an upcoming world tour during her Coachella set. Now, the tour dates for the first leg of the tour have finally been announced! The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will kick off in the US and Canada this November/December in promotion of her new album of the same name. Shakira will likely announce the rest of the World Tour’s dates in the coming weeks. Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any supporting acts. But come on, it’s Shakira!

The Shakira 2024 Tour will begin on November 2 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The tour (or rather, the first leg of the tour) will end on December 15 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

Megafans of Shakira can get in on the artist presale by signing up through Shakira’s website. You can also find a whole slew of presale events (Citi cardmember, VIP packages, Live Nation, Spotify, venue, etc.) over at Ticketmaster starting tomorrow, April 17, at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale for The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will kick off on April 22 at 10:00 am local. Shakira’s website and Ticketmaster will be the main hubs for scoring public on-sale tickets. However, if the tour date you’d prefer to attend has sold out, you can try Stubhub. We push Stubhub because they usually have tickets available to concerts on high-profile tours just like this one. It’s worth a shot!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see Shakira live early on in her world tour!

November 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

November 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

November 16 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

November 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

November 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

November 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

December 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

December 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

December 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

December 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

December 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

