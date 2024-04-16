Shakira Announces World Tour in 2024

Shakira dropped a major bomb last week when she announced an upcoming world tour during her Coachella set. Now, the tour dates for the first leg of the tour have finally been announced! The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will kick off in the US and Canada this November/December in promotion of her new album of the same name. Shakira will likely announce the rest of the World Tour’s dates in the coming weeks. Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any supporting acts. But come on, it’s Shakira!
The Shakira 2024 Tour will begin on November 2 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The tour (or rather, the first leg of the tour) will end on December 15 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
Megafans of Shakira can get in on the artist presale by signing up through Shakira’s website. You can also find a whole slew of presale events (Citi cardmember, VIP packages, Live Nation, Spotify, venue, etc.) over at Ticketmaster starting tomorrow, April 17, at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale for The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will kick off on April 22 at 10:00 am local. Shakira’s website and Ticketmaster will be the main hubs for scoring public on-sale tickets. However, if the tour date you’d prefer to attend has sold out, you can try Stubhub. We push Stubhub because they usually have tickets available to concerts on high-profile tours just like this one. It’s worth a shot!
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see Shakira live early on in her world tour!
Shakira 2024 Tour Dates
November 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
November 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
November 16 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
November 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
November 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
November 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
November 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
December 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
December 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
December 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
December 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
December 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
