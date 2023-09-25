Behind the Death of Classic Rock’s Powerful Drummer John Bonham

In the history of classic rock, no one hit the drums harder than Led Zeppelin’s drummer, John Bonham. The guy has an entire beat devoted to him—you know the one, two big hits with the kick with a giant slam of the snare and cymbals. Like the sound heard in “Kashmir.”

Sadly, though, Bonham came up in the era when rockers were as destructive as they were productive. Others like Keith Moon, the drummer for The Who, beat themselves up as much as they beat up their drum kits. It was the time when hotel rooms looked like war zones after bands left them.

But all this history aside, how did Bonham pass away? And why did the British-born artist known as “Bonzo” live only to the age of 32?

Alcoholism

The year 1980 was a sad one for rock fans. Not only was it the year John Lennon was murdered, but it was the final year of Bonham’s life, as well. While Bonham’s death at 32 years old was ruled an accidental one, the real cause was addiction and alcoholism.

The end began on September 24, 1980. That morning, the drummer was picked up by Led Zeppelin assistant Rex King for band rehearsals. Led Zeppelin was preparing for its first tour in some three years.

After King and Bonham stopped for breakfast, he drank four quadruple-shot vodka-and-orange juice drinks in a matter of minutes. Any bartender will tell you, that patrons should drink just one shot per hour, combined with water. While many don’t, wanting to get buzzed more quickly, to drink 16 shots in a matter of a few hours is dangerous, to say the least.

Then, at rehearsals, those around noted Bonzo continued to drink, not giving his body (or liver) a moment to rest. After rehearsals, which ended late in the day, the band went back to guitarist Jimmy Page’s house where Bonham fell asleep. And though someone left him on his side, he still vomited. Incapacitated from the amount of alcohol he drank, Bonham never woke up.

He choked and died on his own vomit and was declared dead on September 25, 1980.

40 Shots

The investigation into his death showed that Bonham had more than a liter of alcohol in his system, some 40 shots. And while no other recreational drugs were found in his system, Rolling Stone reported that he was getting over a heroin habit and he was taking some other medication for his anxiety and depression.

No More Led Zeppelin

After his death, the band decided not to replace Bonham, instead, the group dissolved. On December 4, 1980, the remaining members issued a press statement, which was signed “Led Zeppelin.”

The statement read, “We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”

John Bonham of Led Zeppelin (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)