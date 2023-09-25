The 20 Best Kylie Minogue Quotes

The 55-year-old Melbourne, Australia-born artist Kylie Minogue is known for dance songs, dance movies and dancing up the charts. But what does the accomplished performer have to say outside of her popular, multi-million-streamed songs?

Here, we dive into just that. We examine what the Grammy Award-winning Minogue has to say about life and love, her craft, flirting (yes, flirting) and much more. These are the best 20 Kylie Minogue quotes.

1. “I love to have a bath with beautiful, relaxing music on and have no rush to do anything. It’s a wonderful indulgence, and it helps me to calm down and stop my mind running overtime.”

2. “Gay icons usually have some tragedy in their lives, but I’ve only had tragic haircuts and outfits.”

3. “I do dance music, and I can be pretty camp myself from time to time.”

4. “The point of my job is to entertain and make it look easy, so I guess it’s the parts you don’t often see which make me feel proud. All the behind the scenes work, the fears and insecurities I have to face and overcome to improve myself as a person and performer, all of the people who believe in me and encourage me.”

5. “I’ve been accustomed to being famous and having a certain level of attention for 14 years, but in the last few months, it’s changed. It’s like on the arcade game, I’ve gone up to the next level.”

6. “Part of me is a sexual exhibitionist.”

7. “I’m sure that love exists, even infinite, eternal love.”

8. “The Sun in London ran a front page declaring my bum a national treasure. I really did laugh at that. It’s not like it can actually do anything, except wiggle.”

9. “People see me as Kylie the singer. It would be a dream for me to be taken seriously as an actress.”

10. “You can be very efficient with lyrics, and you can get the heart fluttering or soaring or make someone cry with a really amazing dance song.”

11. “I consider myself really lucky to be able to visit so many parts of the world, but after all of that, I love to come home. I appreciate my own space and the world I create for myself, my family and friends.”

12. “There’s no shortcut to learning a craft; you just have to put the years in.”

13. “I’m just a natural flirt, but I don’t see it in a sexual way. A lot of the time I’m like an overexcited puppy.”

14. “When I started, there was something almost romantic about the notion of paparazzi. I mean, it wasn’t. They were still chasing you down the road. But that guy had to put film in his camera and work out whether it was worth pressing the button to take the shot, otherwise he’s got to stop and change the film. So it was like this age of innocence.”

15. “Having had cancer, one important thing to know is you’re still the same person at the end. You’re stripped down to near zero. But most people come out the other end feeling more like themselves than ever before.”

16. “You need a lot of luck to find people with whom you want to spend the rest of your life. Some people manage to find their soul mate. Others don’t. I think love is like a lottery.”

17. “I get sensationalism, I get gossip, I understand that. If I’m at the dentist, I’ll flip through those magazines as well. But it’s especially annoying when it’s something that is too much.”

18. “Everyone knows how much Australia means to me. I try to get back here as much as I can, but normally it’s for work, so I’m in and out and jetlagged and stressed.”

19. “I just want to do everything. I don’t want to sound soppy or too cliched, but that’s the way it is.”

20. “I am really not looking further than my next trip. I’m enjoying being in the moment.”

